Bradley Walsh becomes first-time grandfather as daughter welcomes baby boy

Bradley Walsh's daughter, Hayley, welcomed a baby boy earlier in the year. Picture: Instagram/Bradley Walsh

By Alice Dear

The Chase host Bradley Walsh has announced his daughter Hayley welcomed a baby boy five months ago.

Bradley Walsh, 61, has become a grandfather for the first time.

The TV star, best known for his role hosting quiz show The Chase, announced this week that his daughter had given birth to a baby boy.

Bradley's daughter, Hayley, 39, and her husband Tom welcomed the newborn five months ago.

The Doctor Who, The Larkins and Blankety Blank star announced the news to Saga Magazine, opening up on the struggles of having a grandchild during lockdown.

Bradley Walsh is dad to Hayley, 39, and Barney, 23. Picture: Instagram

Bradley told the publication: "I am a grandfather! My daughter and her husband Tom have had a baby boy who is coming up for five months old."

He added: "It's been tricky as during lockdown no one could get to see their grandchildren. Thank God for FaceTime - it has kept people in touch."

Hayley is a reflexologist located in Hertfordshire. Picture: Instagram/Hayley Walsh Reflexology

Bradley's daughter Hayley is his eldest child, who he welcomed with ex Debby Parker in 1982.

He is also the father of Barney Walsh, 23, who he has with wife Donna Derby.

While Barney appears to be following after his father by breaking into the showbiz industry with hit TV show Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, Hayley has instead remained out of the public eye.

Hayley is located in Hertfordshire and runs her own reflexology business in the area.

She announced her pregnancy back in February 2021 on her work Instagram account, posting a picture of a sign which read "on maternity leave".

Bradley Walsh has Hayley from a previous relationship and Barney with his wife Donna Derby. Picture: Getty

At the time, Bradley's daughter captioned the image with: "Finding out we were expecting was just incredible, however being pregnant during this lockdown has been a little tricky at times.

"I’ve been spending the last few months frantically trying to learn as much as possible online.”

