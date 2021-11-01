Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce they are expecting their third child

Heart presenter Vogue Williams is expecting her third baby with husband Spencer Matthews.

Congratulations are in order because Heart’s very own Vogue Williams is having her third baby with husband Spencer Matthews.

The happy couple announced the news on Instagram, with Made in Chelsea star Spencer saying he ‘feels fortunate every day’.

“WE’RE HAVING A THIRD BABY!!!,” he told his followers.

“If you’d have told me a few years ago that by the age of 33 I’d have three beautiful children with the woman of my dreams I WOULD have believed you because that was always the plan….

“Having said that I feel fortunate every day for what we have. Family is EVERYTHING.”

The 33-year-old added: “Love you @voguewilliams.”

Vogue, 36, also took to her social media, writing: “Baby number three on the way!!! This has been a lot harder to hide third time around, I feel like I’ve had a bump since the first month.”

Vicky Pattinson commented: “Arrghhhh congrats gorgeous! 😍”, while someone else wrote: “Congratulations Vogue and Spencer!! Amazing news 💞💞”

Vogue and Spencer are expecting another baby. Picture: Instagram

A third person added: “Aww congratulations to you all! ❤️,” while a fourth wrote: “Amazing news, guys! X”.

Vogue and Spencer met on reality show The Jump, and got married in June 2018.

They already have a three-year-old son named Theodore and a one-year-old daughter called Gigi.

Vogue is due to give birth in Spring 2022, and told Hello! Magazine she’s very excited about welcoming another little on to the family.

"It'll be the more the merrier,” she said, continuing: “Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other, they're always playing together.

Spencer and Vogue married in 2018. Picture: Instagram

"My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates.

"Gigi doesn't have a clue she's getting a little brother or sister and I don't think Theodore minds.

"He doesn't really understand yet. If I ever mention the baby, he asks: 'Is it coming now?'"

Opening up about the moment he found out Vogue was pregnant, Spencer said: "It was a wonderful moment. I was delighted.

"We'd been trying, but I never expected it to happen as easily as it did. We're very lucky."