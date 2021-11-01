Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce they are expecting their third child

1 November 2021, 09:11 | Updated: 1 November 2021, 09:17

Heart presenter Vogue Williams is expecting her third baby with husband Spencer Matthews.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Congratulations are in order because Heart’s very own Vogue Williams is having her third baby with husband Spencer Matthews.

The happy couple announced the news on Instagram, with Made in Chelsea star Spencer saying he ‘feels fortunate every day’.

“WE’RE HAVING A THIRD BABY!!!,” he told his followers.

“If you’d have told me a few years ago that by the age of 33 I’d have three beautiful children with the woman of my dreams I WOULD have believed you because that was always the plan….

“Having said that I feel fortunate every day for what we have. Family is EVERYTHING.”

The 33-year-old added: “Love you @voguewilliams.”

Vogue, 36, also took to her social media, writing: “Baby number three on the way!!! This has been a lot harder to hide third time around, I feel like I’ve had a bump since the first month.”

Vicky Pattinson commented: “Arrghhhh congrats gorgeous! 😍”, while someone else wrote: “Congratulations Vogue and Spencer!! Amazing news 💞💞”

Vogue and Spencer are expecting another baby
Vogue and Spencer are expecting another baby. Picture: Instagram

A third person added: “Aww congratulations to you all! ❤️,” while a fourth wrote: “Amazing news, guys! X”.

Vogue and Spencer met on reality show The Jump, and got married in June 2018.

They already have a three-year-old son named Theodore and a one-year-old daughter called Gigi.

Vogue is due to give birth in Spring 2022, and told Hello! Magazine she’s very excited about welcoming another little on to the family.

"It'll be the more the merrier,” she said, continuing: “Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other, they're always playing together.

Spencer and Vogue married in 2018
Spencer and Vogue married in 2018. Picture: Instagram

"My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates.

"Gigi doesn't have a clue she's getting a little brother or sister and I don't think Theodore minds.

"He doesn't really understand yet. If I ever mention the baby, he asks: 'Is it coming now?'"

Opening up about the moment he found out Vogue was pregnant, Spencer said: "It was a wonderful moment. I was delighted.

"We'd been trying, but I never expected it to happen as easily as it did. We're very lucky."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Parents are now naming their babies after houseplants

Parents are now naming their babies after houseplants

Lifestyle

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Great British Bake Off

Gillian Kearney played Emma Barton in Emmerdale

This is where Emmerdale's Emma Barton actress Gillian Kearney is now

TV & Movies

A hairdresser has revealed the 'correct' way to wash your hair

Hairdresser reveals we've been washing our hair wrong - and there's one area we always miss

Lifestyle

Peter Andre walked the red carpet with his kids

Peter Andre is proudest dad with kids Junior and Princess on first family red carpet
Stacey Solomon dressed up as Monster's Inc this year

Stacey Solomon reveals family’s epic matching costumes for baby Rose's first Halloween
Holly Willoughby is wearing high street on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her faux leather trousers
Boris Johnson said a festive lockdown is 'not on the cards'

Christmas 2021 will be lockdown free, says Prime Minister

Christmas

Jason is no longer friends with Kerry and Johnny

Why Jason Engler fell out with Married at First Sight Australia couple Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran has spoken about the meaning behind ever song on his new album

Ed Sheeran explains meaning behind every song on his new album =
Check out our picks for some of the best spooky decorations available now

Indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations and lights to make your home spooky and cute

Lifestyle

Tracy Shaw played Maxine Peacock in Coronation Street

What happened to Maxine Peacock in Coronation Street and where is Tracy Shaw now?

TV & Movies

Get crafty with the kids for family-friendly Halloween fun

Halloween craft kits to do with the kids this weekend

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby has opened up about dealing with mum guilt

Holly Willoughby opens up about dealing with 'mum guilt'

The clocks go back this weekend

Do the clocks go back this weekend?

Lifestyle