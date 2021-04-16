Exclusive

My Therapist Ghosted Me: The hilarious new podcast from Heart's Vogue Williams

Don't miss Vogue Williams and best pal Joanne McNally's hilarious new podcast. Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

The last twelve months have kept us away from our loved ones - and raucous girls' nights out. Thankfully, Vogue and her BFF Joanne are here to fill the void...

Vogue Williams and her best friend Joanne McNally have teamed up to create a hilarious new podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me.

It's inspired by a real life awkward scenario that comedian Joanne found herself in where her therapist quite literally stopped returning her calls or messages, so she decided to take matters in to her own hands and track him down - with very surprising results.

Vogue told Heart that the girls have been pals since they were teens, and that this podcast will let her cover topics that her husband Spencer Matthews would definitely not want to chat about on their one.

She said: "The topics are completely different, Joanne and I have opinions on a lot of things Spencer would prefer not to talk about. I feel like I could get myself into more trouble with this pod, it's a no holding back kinda pod."

Comparing it to a night out with pals, some of the stories the girls chat about are unforgettable - and Vogue admits their anecdote about "the fanny shop" is a personal favourite.

She added that she too is guilty of 'ghosting' people - and has THOUSANDS of messages and emails waiting for a reply.

Vogue said: "I ghost people on a regular basis but it's not intentional, I have almost 300 unread WhatsApps and over 2000 unread emails.

"I'm not proud of this but Im easily distracted and can miss communication! If I haven't responded to you it's because I haven't seen it, thats my excuse anyway."

Or listen in the player below.