Bradley Walsh throws ‘tantrum’ at Baftas after The Chase star loses out on award

7 June 2021, 10:34 | Updated: 7 June 2021, 11:11

Bradley Walsh lost out on a BAFTA this weekend
Bradley Walsh lost out on a BAFTA this weekend. Picture: BBC

Romesh Ranganathan told Bradley Walsh 'shut up' after The Chase star heckled him over his BAFTA win.

Bradley Walsh left viewers in hysterics when he jokingly threw a tantrum at the BAFTAs.

The 61-year-old’s show Beat the Chasers’ lost out to comedian Romesh Ranganathan, who won the best Entertainment Performance.

When Romesh took to the stage, Bradley joked: "I can't believe it,” as he pulled down his mask.

He then loudly wolf whistled before heckling Romesh from the crowd.

Romesh jokingly told Bradley to ‘shut up’ before going on: "Wow thank you so much. I really didn't expect to win, well there was a good chance...

“It was much easier for me to do the show this series because I just had to do it from my garage.

"In many ways I feel like I've put in less effort for more reward. That's what life's all about in showbiz."

After Romesh finished his speech, Bradley mouthed ‘this is a joke’ to the camera.

And fans at home found the whole thing hilarious, as one person Tweeted: “Bradley Walsh mouthing to the camera ‘I can’t believe it.’ And then heckling the winner had me howling! #baftas”

Bradley Walsh lost out to Romesh Ranganathan
Bradley Walsh lost out to Romesh Ranganathan. Picture: BBC

“Bradley Walsh [laughing faces] #BAFTAs,” said another, while a third added: “#BAFTAs Bradley dissing Romesh [laughing face].”

"Loving Bradley Walsh's cheekiness,” said a fourth.

Meanwhile, Michaela Coel had two huge wins at the BAFTAs this year, after she bagged the gong for Lead Actress and Mini-Series for her BBC drama I May Destroy You.

Paul Mescal won a Bafta for best actor
Paul Mescal won a Bafta for best actor. Picture: PA Images

Paul Mescal also won Lead Actor for his role in Normal People, which he dedicated to his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays his love interest Marianne in the show.

He said: "I want to thank everyone at Hulu and the BBC.

"I want to thank the cast. I want to dedicate this to Daisy, who is the best scene partner and one of the best people I know."

Speaking backstage, Paul added: "It's a role that totally changed my life and has given me an opportunity to continue doing the job that I love.

“I think it struck a chord because it's seeing two people that people feel like they can relate to and seeing how they navigate life."

