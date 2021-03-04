Phillip Schofield tipped to replace Bradley Walsh on The Chase if he quits

Phillip Schofield is tipped to replace Bradley Walsh in The Chase. Picture: ITV

By Heart reporter

This Morning star Phillip Schofield is the favourite to be the new face of The Chase.

Bradley Walsh has been a staple on our tea-time TV for more than a decade as host of The Chase.

But it was recently announced that the much-loved quiz show will be getting its very own spin off without Brad at the helm.

The Chase EXTRA will see its famous Chasers - such as Mark Labbett and Paul Sinha - challenge the public on their trivia.

Ahead of the new ITV series, bookmakers have speculated whether Bradley could stand down from The Chase in the near future.

Bradley Walsh has been presenting The Chase since 2009. Picture: ITV

Betting giant Paddy Power has slashed its odds of the 60-year-old leaving the show to 10/11, according to The Sun.

Read More: The Chase announces new spin-off show without Bradley Walsh

And the betting company has also tipped This Morning star Phillip Schofield as the favourite to replace him if he does decide to step down, with odds of 4/1.

Phil has plenty of experience as host of primetime telly shows, and has previously fronted Dancing on Ice, Mr and Mrs and The Cube.

Other celebs in the running are Dermot O'Leary at 6/1 and I'm A Celeb's Shane Ritchie at 8/1.

A Paddy Power spokesperson told the publication: "Bradley Walsh is such a major part of The Chase that it’s hard to imagine the show without him.

"I mean, who else is going to break down laughing at questions including names like Fanny Chmelar and Dick Tingeler?

“With ITV bosses making moves to run a spin-off show without Brad, it seems that it’s not just the contestants who are now ‘one step closer to home’.”

Meanwhile, ITV announced The Chase Extra will air new episodes every Monday at 6pm on the ITV Hub, starting from March 8, 2021.

The six-part series will give viewers at home the chance to get to know each of the brainboxes a little better as they set fans 10 of their own quiz questions and answers.

As well as putting the nation to the test, they will also be sharing jokes, tips and lots more.

Now Read: The Chase host Bradley Walsh to become grandfather as daughter announces pregnancy