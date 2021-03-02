The Chase announces new spin-off show without Bradley Walsh

The Chase is returning with a brand new spin off show. Picture: ITV

The Chase EXTRA will see the panel quiz the nation in a new spin off series.

It’s good news for fans of The Chase, because ITV has just launched a brand new spin off show featuring all your favourite chasers.

The Chase EXTRA will give viewers at home the chance to get to know each of the brainboxes a little better as they set fans 10 of their own quiz questions and answers.

Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan, Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace and newby Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis will each have their own episode.

As well as putting the nation to the test, they will also be sharing jokes, quiz tips and lots more.

The Chase Extra starts on Monday March, 8. Picture: ITV

But host Bradley Walsh is nowhere to be seen, as the six-parter is hosted by the Chasers themselves.

Each new instalment will drop every Monday at 6pm on the ITV Hub, starting from March 8, 2021.

This comes after we got to see the stars of the show like never before during their spin off show Chaser's Road Trip: Trains, Brains And Automobiles.

The show saw Anne, Mark and Shaun head off on a trip across America, as they embarked on an intellectual journey to see whether humans are as intelligent as they think they are.

As part of their journey, they met Kanzi, a Bonobo ape able to communicate with humans using pictures and symbols on a lexigram, and they also swam with dolphins.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that The Chase was actually inspired by Usain Bolt after his incredible performance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Michael Kelpie, executive producer of the quiz show, explained: "When we created the show I joined at a fairly late stage. The process went on for months and months.

"Game show development is a laborious, torturous, rigorous process that takes forever and 99 per cent of the time it does not work.

“It started with a researcher after the Beijing Olympics when Usain Bolt first burst onto the scene, the fastest man in the world.

"Everybody in the world was excited by him and everybody in television and broadcasters all over the world were going ,'How can we get that excitement into our television programmes?'

“And in a dusty room in the ITV tower back in the day a development researcher went, ‘What if we did a quiz race and what if they (contestants) had to race against the Usain Bolt of quizzes?’ and that was the start of The Chase."

