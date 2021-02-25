The Chase viewers left speechless at Marilyn Monroe and Rod Stewart lookalike contestants

25 February 2021, 12:36

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Chase's contestant panel looked like a celebrity special on Wednesday evening.

The Chase viewers were left shocked during Wednesday's show as two of the contestants showed incredible resemblances to Rod Stewart and Marilyn Monroe.

Suzie, 43, from London appeared on the same panel as Gerry, 69, from Sheffield – and even Bradley Walsh couldn't help pointing out their resemblance to the two stars.

Suzie is a professional Marilyn Monroe impersonator and has worked with Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling and Eddie Redmayne
Suzie is a professional Marilyn Monroe impersonator and has worked with Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling and Eddie Redmayne. Picture: ITV

During his cash builder, Gerry told Brad that he was a musician who wrote his own music, but added that he is paid to play Rod Stewart classics.

He said that his barnet was the reason he resembled the Maggie May hitmaker.

Later on in the show, it was Suzie's turn to play against the chaser, which is when she revealed she was in fact a Marilyn Monroe impersonator.

Gerry's resemblance to Rod Stewart could not go unnoticed
Gerry's resemblance to Rod Stewart could not go unnoticed. Picture: ITV

She told Brad that she had starred as Marilyn in film Blade Runner alongside Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling as well as The Theory of Everything alongside Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne.

Viewers of the show were left shocked at the contestant lookalikes, with one person writing on Twitter: "No one can convince me this isn’t Rod Stewart on #TheChase right now."

Another wrote: "Rod Stewart and Marilyn Monroe both on #TheChase what a time to be alive."

Even Bradley Walsh couldn't believe the lookalike stars resemblances
Even Bradley Walsh couldn't believe the lookalike stars resemblances. Picture: ITV

Rod lookalike Gerry unfortunately didn't get far against the chaser, and was out of the game after a £5,000 cash builder.

Suzie, on the other hand, went for the big offer of £57,000 and made it back to the panel, however, failed to walk away with the cash in the final chase.

