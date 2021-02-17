The Chase's Mark Labbett mortified as he gets 'primary school' maths question wrong

17 February 2021, 11:06 | Updated: 17 February 2021, 11:36

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Bradley Walsh was left giggling after Mark Labbett confessed he did not know what a composite number was.

The Chase's Mark Labbett was left embarrassed during Monday afternoon's episode when he got a maths question wrong.

Mark – better known as The Beast on the show – is a former maths teacher, but admitted he has "never heard" of composite numbers.

READ MORE: The Chase contestant makes history with £40,000 win after earning £0 in cash builder

Mark Labbett shocked The Chase viewers after failing to answer a maths question correctly
Mark Labbett shocked The Chase viewers after failing to answer a maths question correctly. Picture: ITV

The Chaser was up against contestant Sarah, who moved on to face Mark after earning £4,000 in the cash builder.

During their head-to-head, they were met with the question: "In maths, what is the first composite number?"

The options were two, four and six.

Sarah, 39, guessed the incorrect answer of two after admitting maths was not her strength.

Contestant Sarah couldn't believe her luck as Mark got the question wrong
Contestant Sarah couldn't believe her luck as Mark got the question wrong. Picture: ITV

Bradley and the rest of the contestants were sure Mark would get the answer right, but were left shocked when he also answered two.

A mortified Mark told Bradley, who was relishing in his failed answer: "And the answer is in my on-and-off 20 odd years teaching maths, I've never, ever heard the term."

He added to Bradley: "However, you’re just enjoying the fact I got it wrong."

Bradley Walsh couldn't contain his amusement when Mark got the question wrong
Bradley Walsh couldn't contain his amusement when Mark got the question wrong. Picture: ITV

People on Twitter were quick to call Mark out, with some claiming the term is taught in Primary Schools.

One person wrote: "Beast hasn’t heard of composite numbers… really?"

Another posted: "Can’t believe you got a maths question wrong."

Mark admitted he had never heard of 'composite numbers'
Mark admitted he had never heard of 'composite numbers'. Picture: ITV

During the episode, Mark tweeted to his fans: "So composite numbers are the new way of describing non-prime numbers? Something new to learn :) #thechase."

Many people were quick to defend him, and admitted they also had not known what composite numbers are.

If you're still not sure, the definition for a composite number is: "Composite numbers can be defined as the whole numbers that have more than two factors. Whole numbers that are not prime are composite numbers, because they are divisible by more than two numbers."

READ NOW: The Chase star Bradley Walsh to become a grandfather as daughter announces pregnancy

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Mick Gould has now got a girlfriend after his MAFS appearance

Married at First Sight Australia’s Mick Gould is now dating another reality star after Jessika Power scandal
Ben Hanson played Bouncer in Tracy Beaker

Tracy Beaker's Bouncer actor Ben Hanson is unrecognisable 16 years after show
Dayle Hudson plays Peter Beale on EastEnders

Who plays Peter Beale in EastEnders and how old is he?

Your need-to-know on Behind Her Eyes star Tom Bateman

Who plays David in Behind Her Eyes? Tom Bateman's age, girlfriend and previous roles revealed

Celebrities

Who is in the cast of Behind Her Eyes?

Who is in the Behind Her Eyes cast and where have you seen them before?

Trending on Heart

See inside the most viewed homes for sale in the world this year

See inside the most viewed homes for sale in the world this year

Lifestyle

Jessika Power and Dan Webb broke up on live TV after MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia’s Dan Webb broke up with Jessika Power on live TV after the finale
Hamish Gaman has left Dancing On Ice

Faye Brookes' Dancing On Ice partner Hamish Gaman drops out of show after injury

Celebrities

Mother's Day is Sunday 14th March this year

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Jessika Power is now dating aspiring rapper Filip Poznanovic

Married at First Sight Australia's Jessika Power is now dating an aspiring rapper