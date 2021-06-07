Why is Bernice wearing a wig in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles has revealed why she's wearing a wig for her role as Bernice.

Samantha Giles is back on Emmerdale after two years away from the soap.

But the 49-year-old - who plays Bernice Blackstock - has now had to hit back at viewers after they questioned whether she has been wearing a wig.

So, why is Bernice wearing a wig and what has she said about it?

Emmerdale fans noticed Bernice is wearing a wig. Picture: ITV

Why is Bernice wearing a wig in Emmerdale?

Samantha recently revealed that she wears a wig while playing Bernice because she can’t face doing her own hair.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emmerdale has reduced the number of people on set which means the stars of the show have to do their own hair and makeup.

Explaining that her own hair is very thick, Samantha said she struggled to style it, and given Bernice is a hairdresser on the show she decided it would be better to have a wig.

Speaking on This Morning Samantha said she’s received a lot of criticism over her new look.

Samantha Giles appeared on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Host Alison Hammon asked: "The question on everyone's lips, is she wearing a wig?"

To which Sam responded: "It's been a nightmare this wig business. Yes, I am wearing a wig."

"I know, I've had a lot of flak about it actually. The thing is my own hair is very, very thick and wiry and not like Bernice at all. She's a hairdresser."

This comes after fans of Emmerdale were quick to notice Sam’s wig, with on writing on Twitter: “I think that Bernice’s wig deserves a whole episode on its ownRolling on the floor laughing #Emmerdale”.

Samantha Giles plays Bernice in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

“Is bernice wearing a wig? #emmerdale,” asked a second, while a third added: “Bernice’s wig has a mind of its own #emmerdale.”

Replying to the messages she received online, actress Sam later Tweeted: “Re wig. I only have fab hair when it’s been given a good blow dry by a professional make up artist.

“Sadly we have to do our own hair right now and I can’t! As B is a hairdresser her hair needs to look coiffed hence wig!”