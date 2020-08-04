How old is Emmerdale’s Samantha Giles and how did she become a witch?

4 August 2020, 10:21 | Updated: 4 August 2020, 10:31

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles is now a witch
Emmerdale star Samantha Giles is now a witch. Picture: ITV

Who did Samantha Giles play in Emmerdale? When did she leave the soap? And who is her husband?

Samantha Giles played Bernice Blackstock in Emmerdale for two decades before leaving last year.

But now she has turned her hand to writing after penning her own children's book about witchery called Rosemary and the Witches of Pendle hill.

So, who is Samantha Giles, and when did she become a witch? Here's what we know...

How old is Samantha Giles?

Samantha Elizabeth Giles, now known as Samantha Pritchard, is a 49-year-old actress from Maidstone.

Samantha Giles was on Emmerdale for 20 years
Samantha Giles was on Emmerdale for 20 years. Picture: PA Images

As well as Emmerdale, Samantha’s other TV credits include Doctors, Dangerfield and Midnight Man.

Her stage credits include A Taste of Honey (as Helen), Dead Funny (Lisa), and Season's Greetings (Belinda).

In 2008, Samantha took over from actress Jacqueline Leonard in Hollyoaks as Valerie Holden. She returned in July 2010 and left again in August 2010.

Read More: Who plays Harriet Finch in Emmerdale? And what do we know about actress Katherine Dow Blyton?

Who did Samantha Giles play in Emmerdale and what happened to her character?

Samantha Giles is best known for playing Bernice Blackstock in Emmerdale from 1998 to 2019.

The role even earned her a TV Quick Award for Best Actress and a nomination for Most Popular Actress at the National Television Awards in 2000.

Samantha Giles played Bernice Blackstock from 1998-2019
Samantha Giles played Bernice Blackstock from 1998-2019. Picture: ITV

After more than 20 years on the soap, Samantha announced her exit in September last year, with her character’s last scenes in December.

Viewers saw Bernice leave for Australia with her daughter Dee Dee in order to help care for her ex-husband Charlie, who she learns was in a serious car accident.

Speaking about her exit, Samantha said: "I said [to the producers] I don't mind what they did, because I think if you say that you're going, you can't then say, 'Oh, don't kill me, though'," she explained. "So I wouldn't have minded if they had [killed me off].

"But they wanted to leave it open. So that's really nice that she's not dead."

Is Samantha Giles a witch?

Samantha Giles describes herself as a Wiccan and has now written a children’s book about Lancashire's Pendle Hill witches.

She practises pagan spells and even used a love spell to meet her husband Sean 15 years ago.

She told Whats On TV: “Before I met my husband, I cast a love spell. Two months later, I was in the theatre in Liverpool when Sean walked past me. I nearly passed out because he was so gorgeous. It took a while to bump into him again, but when I did I thought I’d better grab my chance.

"It must have worked, because we’ve been together for nine years now. But, really, I don’t use the spells in my own life any more… They should be a last resort.”

Samantha shares two children with her husband - daughters Eve, 12 and Olivia, eight.

Now Read: What happened to David Glover in Emmerdale and how did he die?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ross Kemp was stung by a wasp

Ross Kemp looks unrecognisable after terrifying wasp attack left him in hospital

Celebrities

Emmett and Claire met on the set of Hollyoaks in 2010

Who is Emmett J Scanlan's wife Claire Cooper? Inside their real-life Hollyoaks relationship

Celebrities

Who plays Ophelia in The Deceived?

Who is The Deceived star Emily Reid who plays Ophelia and what else has she been in?
Who will be part of I'm a Celeb 2020

The full rumoured lineup of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2020
Shaughna has spoken out about the Pete Wicks romance rumours

Celebs Go Dating's Shaughna Phillips says she was 'star stuck' by Pete Wicks as she denies romance

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Rupert Young has sadly passed away

Will Young devastated after twin brother Rupert dies aged 41

Celebrities

Schools returning could risk a second peak of coronavirus

Reopening schools in September ‘risks second coronavirus wave twice as big as first’, study claims

Lifestyle

The Met Office has put out a weather warning

UK weather: Met Office issue Level 2 health warning ahead of 36C heatwave this week

Lifestyle

The Kissing Booth 2 filming locations revealed

Where is The Kissing Booth 2 filmed? The Netflix movie's shooting locations revealed

Netflix

Raquel's life is put at risk when she joins The Professor for another heist

Does Raquel die in Money Heist?