What happened to David Glover in Emmerdale and how did he die?

What happened to Dave Glover and is he Jamie Tate's dad? Picture: Getty Images/Shutterstock/ITV

Who is David Glover from Emmerdale and is he Jamie Tate's dad? Find out everything...

Emmerdale’s Jamie Tate is at the centre of a dramatic storyline at the moment, as his wife Andrea attempts to blackmail him into staying with her.

But now viewers have predicted another huge soap twist, and think the character's mum Kim Tate is about to reveal his real father to be her ex David Glover.

Retro Emmerdale fans will recognise Dave (played by Ian Kelsey) for his affair with Kim back in the 1990s while she was married to Frank Tate.

But what happened to David Glover, and is he Jamie Tate’s real dad? Here’s what we know...

Dave Glover was a character on Emmerdale between 1994-97. Picture: Getty Images

How did David Glover die in Emmerdale?

David Glover was killed in a fire on Christmas Day in 1996 after he saved Jamie from a burning nursery at Home Farm.

After he managed to get Jamie out of the window, he became trapped in the flames before being rushed to hospital and later dying.

Is David Glover Jamie Tate’s dad in Emmerdale?

Kim Tate - played by Claire King - gave birth to Jamie while she was having an affair with Dave Glover back in 1995.

David Glover had an affair with Kim Tate in Emmerdale. Picture: Shutterstock

Frank later discovered the affair and carried out a secret DNA test which proved he was the biological father of Jamie (Andrew Lincoln).

But Kim was left feeling suspicious about the results when Frank forced her to put his name on Jamie’s birth certificate.

Earlier this year, actress Claire, 57, also teased the truth could come out when she spoke about Dave being ‘the love of Kim’s life’.

"I honestly believe that he was. I think she still believes that it was possibly Dave’s baby,” she said.

"Frank went to get a test done but he had to bribe them so there’s still that grey area although Jamie thinks Frank’s his father and Kim’s let that ride.

"I think in her heart of heart she still thinks there’s a possibility it could be his. He was definitely the love of her life up until Graham."

And after watching an old episode of the show from the 90s, it looks like viewers are also doubtful, as one recently Tweeted: "After watching these classic Emmerdale's, I'm pretty sure the DNA test lied all those years ago and Jamie's real dad is Dave Glover as they are both wet lettuce's! #Classicemmerdale."

While a second added:" Judging by the way Jamie behaves in modern Emmerdale he’s definitely Dave’s."

