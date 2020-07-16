8 Emmerdale real life couples who are together off-screen

There are a lot of real life Emmerdale couples. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who is dating from Emmerdale in real life? Everyone from Natalie J Robb and Jonny McPherson and Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry.

While we’re used to seeing a lot of romances blossom on Emmerdale, it turns out a fair few of the cast members have developed relationships off screen too.

In fact, we’ve rounded up EIGHT real life Emmerdale couples who are currently loved-up during lockdown - including new couple Natalie J Robb and Jonny McPherson.

So check out our list of soap romances below…

Natalie J Robb and Jonny McPherson

Natalie J Robb has recently spoken out about her new-found romance with Jonny McPherson after the pair got to know each other during a charity trip to Lapland in December 2019.

News of their relationship first broke when they appeared together on a Zoom call to celebrate their co-star Liam Fox's 50th birthday in June, with Natalie, 41, appearing on Loose Women to confirm reports.

The Moira Barton actress confessed that she’s been with 38-year-old Jonny - who plays Liam Cavanagh - since lockdown began in March, telling Coleen Nolan: “Our first date was in mid-January, and then we were just having a couple of dates in February and then obviously March lockdown happened.”

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

One of our favourite soap pairings has to be husband and wife Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb.

The real-life Emmerdale couple married in 2018 and they have now been together for ten years.

Charley, 32, plays Debbie Dingle, while Matthew, 40, is known as David Metcalfe and the co-stars now have three children together called Buster, 10, Bowie, four, and baby Ace.

Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry

Emmerdale's Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry are married in real-life. Picture: PA Images

Jeff Hordley, 50, is best known as The Dales’ bad boy Cain Dingle, while Zoe Henry, 46, plays Rhona Goskirk.

After meeting during their time at drama school, the couple married in 2003. They now have two adorable children together called Violet and Stan.

Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton

Fiona Wade (Priya Sharma) met Simon Cotton, 42, when he joined Emmerdale as Home Farm Estate client Hugh Bryant for a short stint in 2017.

After hitting it off, the pair got engaged at the end of 2018, and announced the happy news in January.

Fiona, 41, said on Instagram at the time: “There has never been an easier answer to a question…Yes!”

Laura Norton and Mark Jordon

Laura Norton, 37, plays Kerry Wyatt on Emmerdale, while Mark Jordon, 55, stars as Daz Spencer.

The couple have been together since 2015 after meeting while working together the year before.

They also announced their engagement in January 2019.

Lesley Dunlop and Chris Chittell

Emmerdale's Lesley Dunlop and Chris Chittell have been together since 2008. Picture: PA Images

Lesley Dunlop, 64, and Chris Chittell, 72, are best know for playing Brenda Walker and Eric Pollard on screen, but they actually got married in real life back in June 2016, after getting together in 2008.

Their characters even had a fling on the show in 2012, but the couple weren’t keen on playing long-term partners on the soap.

They both have two children each from their previous marriages.

Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter

Chelsea Halfpenny, who played Amy Wyatt on Emmerdale, went social media official with ex co-star James Baxter (Jake Doland) with a string of adorable photos last October.

The pair appear to have been dating for just over a year and a half, with Chelsea, 28, first uploading a picture of James, 29, back in October 2018.

They now have an adorable dog together, and have been sharing sweet photos of their little family through lockdown.

Dominic Brunt and Joanne Mitchell

Emmerdale's Dominic Brunt and Joanne Mitchell are married in real life. Picture: Twitter

Paddy Kirk actor Dominic Brunt, 50, has been married to Joanne Mitchell, 48, since 2003.

Joanne has appeared on Emmerdale in various small roles in the past including as the stepmother of Aaron Livesy, Sandra Flaherty.

