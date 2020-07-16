Emmerdale's Natalie J Robb speaks out on secret romance with co-star Jonny McPherson for the first time

By Naomi Bartram

Emmerdale stars Natalie J Robb and Jonny McPherson started dating in January.

Natalie J Robb has opened up about her relationship with Emmerdale cast member Jonny McPherson.

Appearing on Loose Women, the Moira Barton actress confessed that she’s been with Jonny - who plays Liam Cavanagh - since lockdown began in March.

Speaking to Coleen Nolan, the 45-year-old said: "Our first date was in mid-January, and then we were just having a couple of dates in February and then obviously March lockdown happened.

"And we were together at the time that Boris Johnson announced it. 'So we're like, 'Oh'. So he's been kind of staying with me, and then they were saying, yes, it could be three weeks. Yes, it might be six weeks. I was like, 'Oh, okay!'"

Natalie J. Robb appeared on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

The couple struck up a romance when they went on a charity trip to Lapland with fellow co-star Ash Palmisciano (Matty Barton) just before Christmas.

Explaining how their friendship developed, Natalie explained: “We just kind of evolved. We did a charity where you go out with children who have cancer and you take them to Lapland.

Stuck in Lapland with these two. Please send help. pic.twitter.com/gEtSEwrqi6 — Jonny McPherson (@jonnymcpherson) December 7, 2019

“We were on that, and it’s a day trip, so you're there and back in a day, and from then on we just sort of got to know each other better.

“I've worked with him and things, but I've got to know him better and just went on from there. A few text messages and things like that. We went out for a meal and the rest is history.”

Admitting things have been tough during the pandemic, the star added: "We've had a few wobbles, I'm not going to lie… but the making up was fantastic.

Natalie and Jonny have been together since January. Picture: ITV

“We're very compatible, but he does leave lids off everything and doors open, he just leaves doors open, that's about it.

“We kind of gave each other space, we did our daily exercise, I've got a dog which he's very fond of, so we took turns doing that. Luckily it's worked.”

This comes after the news broke of their romance last month after the pair were spotted joining their friends for the 50th birthday of fellow star Liam Fox who is Dan Spencer, during a virtual cast party.

A source told The Mirror at the time: “Natalie has had her fair share of romps as Moira but this time she’s found love off screen. Everyone is so happy for them.

"Lockdown gave them some quality time together and they couldn’t be happier. It’s still early days but Natalie can’t stop smiling.”

