Emmerdale stars reveal secret social distancing measures as the soap returns to filming

Lisa Riley has given fans a glimpse behind-the-scenes at the Emmerdale set.

With the cast of Emmerdale finally back to work, Lisa Riley and James Hooton have revealed a behind-the-scenes look at how filming has changed.

ITV managed to keep the soap on the air through the pandemic by reducing episodes to twice a week, and now filming has resumed.

But under strict new social distancing rules, the set is looking a little different complete with temperature checks and a colour coded system.

EXCLUSIVE: We're back filming new stories in new ways - Lisa Riley and James Hooton show you how the show is being made during the pandemic #Emmerdale @ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/XutCSvYLjj — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) June 26, 2020

In a video shared on Twitter, Lisa - who plays Mandy Dingle - can be seen walking viewers through her new schedule when she turns up on set.

Read More: Emmerdale's Betty Eagleton actress Paula Tilbrook dead at 89

After getting her temperature checked before she heads inside, Lisa then shows the hand sanitising stations before following specific markings on the floors.

Actors now have to do all their hair and make-up themselves, while their wardrobe for the day is laid out in their rooms, fully sanitised and in the order of how they're going to shoot it that day.

Explaining how things have changed, Lisa tells the camera: “Because of the one way system and the circle, if Mandy’s eyelash starts to lift and I need some Mandy Dingle eyelash glue, there’s only one person who has to get it, and that’s me, full circle around the building!”

The clip then takes fans of the show on a trip to Home Farm, where Sam Dingle actor James Hooton reveals even more safety measures.

As well as showing which sections of the set are off bounds, he explains actors must two metres apart at all times.

James even shows how they collect their meals throughout the day complete with ‘two metre markers’, anti bacterial wipes and socially distanced seating.

Meanwhile, back on screen Emmerdale viewers may have noticed the new social distancing measures on screen, with all the actors staying at least two metres apart at all times and fewer people in each scene.

Emmerdale airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

Now Read: Who’s going to die in Emmerdale and will Moira Dingle leave after hit and run tragedy?