Who’s going to die in Emmerdale and will Moira Dingle leave after hit and run tragedy?

Moira Dingle could be killed in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Who will die in Emmerdale next week? And what will happen to Moira Dingle? Find out everything...

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers have teased there could be a shock death in the Dales, with Moira Dingle in the firing line.

The character recently split from husband Cain Dingle after her affair with his son Nate Robinson was exposed.

But in a dramatic week for Moira (Natalie J. Robb), she will end up in grave danger after a hit and run tragedy.

So, who dies in Emmerdale and will Moira survive the incident? Here’s what we know…

Who’s going to die in Emmerdale next week?

Moira will become embroiled in the Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) and DI Malone (Mark Womack) affair next week as she catches them in a steamy embrace.

Moira and DI Malone's affair will be exposed. Picture: ITV

While Harriet is feeling guilty over her affair with the bent Detective, she can't resist when Malone turns up at the church, and just as they’re about to kiss, Moira interrupts them.

After confessing to the affair, Harriet then tells a shocked Moira about Cain (Jeff Hordley) doing dodgy jobs for Malone in his garage.

When Cain gets wind his arch enemy is back on the scene, he confronts him and warns him to stay away from the village.

However, Malone makes it clear he’s going nowhere, hinting he has a new love interest to stick around for.

Cain then mistakenly believes it's Moira he’s having an affair with, and is understandably fuming.

While viewers are left in the dark about what happens next, in a spoiler clip Cain can be seen getting a phone call informing him that Moira has been the victim of a hit and run.

But who caused the crash? Well, a recent tense trailer for the ITV soap showed Jamie Tate driving along a dark, deserted country road and knocking something...

TRAILER: Good things come in threes...but maybe not for everyone in the Village. #Emmerdale's back to 3x a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 29th June. pic.twitter.com/AfpPRsfZNA — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) June 26, 2020

Is Moira leaving Emmerdale?

There has been no word from actress Natalie J. Robb as to whether her character is leaving Emmerdale.

But soap expert Sharon Marshall recently hinted the outcome might shock fans of the show.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, she said: "Will Moira survive? There is a death coming up, but I can't tell you who…"

This comes after ITV bosses revealed there will be a socially distanced murder in the Dales.

John Whiston, who is the Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North, told Sky News last month: "In terms of all the normal stuff that goes on in soaps, people kind of kissing each other or murdering each other, we'll have to socially distance murders I think.

"And we actually have one coming up in Emmerdale quite soon.”

