Emmerdale’s Natalie J Robb in 'secret relationship with co-star Jonny McPherson'

Emmerdale's Natalie J Robb and co-star Johnny McPherson 'are in a secret relationship'. Picture: ITV/Twitter

Moira Dingle actress Natalie J Robb has been dating Emmerdale co-star Jonny McPherson.

We have seen our fair share of real life soap romances in the past - and now we have another to add to the list.

According to reports, Emmerdale stars Natalie J Robb and Jonny McPherson are in a secret relationship after falling for each other earlier this year.

The acting pair have done well to keep their romance under wraps, but recently took part in a Zoom meeting with their cast mates where they revealed the truth.

In a photo shared by The Mirror, 45-year-old Natalie - who plays Moira Dingle in the soap - was pictured with Dr Liam Cavanagh actor Johnny, 38, as they sat at home in the kitchen together.

Stuck in Lapland with these two. Please send help. pic.twitter.com/gEtSEwrqi6 — Jonny McPherson (@jonnymcpherson) December 7, 2019

Joining their friends for the 50th birthday of fellow star Liam Foxclick here, who is Dan Spencer, the pair look cosy during the virtual cast party.

Natalie and Johnny have been friends for a couple of years and even went to Lapland together with fellow co-star Ash Palmisciano (Matty Barton) just before Christmas.

Giving a glimpse into their blossoming romance, a source told The Mirror: “Natalie has had her fair share of romps as Moira but this time she’s found love off screen. Everyone is so happy for them.

"Lockdown gave them some quality time together and they couldn’t be happier. It’s still early days but Natalie can’t stop smiling.”

This comes after Natalie admitted she was happy as a single woman in October last year.

She previously said: “I don’t have time for romance. Statistics prove you are a lot happier and healthier now if you are single, because you don’t have to compromise.

“You are in control. You get pickier when you get older, you know what you don’t want.”

Back in the Dales, Moira has been in an on/off relationship with Cain Dingle for several years, while Johnny’s character is currently dating Layla Harding.

Jonny McPherson and the Emmerdale cast. Picture: PA Images

But this isn’t the first couple to come out of Emmerdale, as Charley Webb, who plays Moira's step daughter Debbie Dingle, married co star Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe) in 2018 after nine-years together.

Chris Chittell and Lesley Dunlop (who play Eric Pollard and Brenda Walker) are also a real life couple after they met in 2008 and married in 2016.

Jeff Hordley - who plays Cain Dingle - has been married to Rhona Goskirk actress Zoe since 2003 and they have two children together.

