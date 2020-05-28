Emmerdale confirms it will not go off air as episodes are reduced to two a week

Will Emmerdale be forced off air? And when will the new lockdown episodes air? Here's what we know...

ITV bosses have confirmed Emmerdale will not be taken off air at all this summer, after the coronavirus pandemic forced filming to stop.

Back in March, the soap halted production and reduced its episodes to just three a week, to adhere to strict lockdown rules.

But after it was announced that filming at the studios was back up and running as of last week, ITV has said it has saved the show from running out of episodes.

Six confirmed episodes are being filmed involving limited characters who all have to meet strict social distancing rules.

Starting week beginning 8 June, Emmerdale will alter its transmission pattern to two episodes, which will include storylines of some of the characters dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV told us in a statement: "The episodes scheduled will be those filmed featuring characters in lockdown.

"They involve much loved characters - Sam and Lydia, Cain and Aaron, Mandy and Vinny, Marlon, Al and Ellis, Nicola and Jimmy and Chas and Paddy - experiencing the trials and tribulations of lockdown.

"The two episodes will air on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm on ITV for three weeks, before Emmerdale will then resume a three episode each week pattern."

This comes after it was claimed that BBC's EastEnders will be forced to take a break from our screens, as episodes will run out before filming recommences.

A source told The Sun Online: "There will be a break for the soap next month.

"Everyone wants to get back to work of course but the health and safety of cast and crew is the most important thing. It will only happen when it can be done safely."

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore has since revealed that filming will resume by the end of June.

