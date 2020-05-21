Breaking News

Emmerdale return to filming as they record six new episodes of characters in lockdown

21 May 2020

Emmerdale return to filming as they record six new lockdown episodes
Emmerdale return to filming as they record six new lockdown episodes. Picture: ITV
Emmerdale has started a phased return to filming the soap, with strict social distancing measures in place.

Emmerdale has announced they have returned to filming, weeks after they were put on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The ITV soap have started a phased return to filming, starting this week, and will be recording six new episodes for viewers over the next two weeks.

The episodes will reflect the real-life lockdown we are in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will even feature the character's gratitude for the NHS with a weekly clap.

Filming resumed on Wednesday, May 20, at the Emmerdale studios in Leeds, with the cast and crew following strict social distancing rules.

Sharon Marshall revealed the exclusive news on This Morning
Sharon Marshall revealed the exclusive news on This Morning. Picture: ITV

ITV said the measures they are taking to be safe "include social distancing, filming units staying together to work in designated studios with crew using their own sanitised equipment, office staff continuing to work from home to ensure fewer people on the ground, no location filming, scripts featuring a smaller number of actors and fewer scenes to avoid camera moves".

They also added that the crew have "also attended a meeting with the company’s medical adviser and participated in a health and safety induction which saw the new working environment procedures explained in detail".

The cast and crew of Emmerdale are following strict social distancing rules
The cast and crew of Emmerdale are following strict social distancing rules. Picture: ITV

One of the Emmerdale writers, Jane Hudson said: "Lockdown has created an opportunity for us to focus on what is important in our lives. When we first discussed commissioning these episodes back in March the writers instantly rose to the challenge.

"Seven weeks into lockdown and the scripts have an added poignancy and meaning. The response from everyone at Emmerdale to filming these episodes has been fantastic and we’re really grateful for their support.”

The new Emmerdale episodes will show the characters in lockdown
The new Emmerdale episodes will show the characters in lockdown. Picture: ITV

Managing Director of Continuing Drama for ITV Studios and Head of ITV in the North, John Whiston, said: "It's brilliant that Jane and the team at Emmerdale have risen to the challenge of getting these episodes shot using the new protocols for filming drama while observing the Government's social distancing guidelines.

"Also, it will be great to see what the likes of Chas and Paddy and Jimmy and Nicola have got up to while they've been going through lockdown the same as the rest of us!”

