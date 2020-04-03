Is Gogglebox still on tonight? Channel 4 bosses reveal new way of filming so show can continue

Is Gogglebox still on Channel 4? Picture: Channel 4

Will Gogglebox continue filming through the lockdown? Here's everything we know...

During these tough times, there is nothing that will cheer us up more than the likes of The Siddiqui Family, The Malones and Giles and Mary having a giggle on Gogglebox.

And while many programmes have fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic - such as Loose Women, EastEnders, Coronation Street and The Voice UK - it seems as though the Channel 4 favourite will continue to air on Friday evenings.

So, is Gogglebox on and how is it still filming? Find out everything…

Is Gogglebox still on tonight?

Unlike other TV shows, Gogglebox bosses have said it will continue to film during the coronavirus lockdown.

Channel 4 producers have implemented changes to filming to make sure that it can continue to air every Friday evening at 9pm.

The Siddiqui family on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

The key difference is that the cast, including Ellie and Izzie and Jenny and Lee, won't be welcoming the camera crew into their homes.

Instead, they will have stationary cameras in their living rooms without any contact with production staff.

Ian Katz, Channel 4's director of programming said: "The coronavirus outbreak is an enormous creative challenge for all broadcasters and though it is having a profound impact on getting some of our productions onto screen, it’s also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face.”

This comes after some viewers were left questioning the show as participants appeared together, despite social distancing advice to stay home and only leave when essential.

Brother and sister Sophie and Pete, sisters Izzi and Ellie and caravan pals Jenny and Lee were just some of the stars still appearing next to each other.

One fan said on Twitter: "Can anyone tell me what the social distancing policy is for #Gogglebox @C4Gogglebox They need to socially distance next week.”

"When was this weeks #gogglebox recorded? Not all these people live together do they?! #socialdistancing,” said another.

A third then commented: "#Gogglebox so how they all dealing with social distancing? They’re not apparently, Jenny and Lee and the two Leeds sisters don’t live together do they?"

Lee the replied to the questions on Twitter, explaining he was self isolating with Jenny.

"Well what can we say it’s Friday and it’s still on #Gogglebox," he wrote, continuing: "Jenny and me watching together as we are both on lockdown TOGETHER friends with no benefits I may add an hour of laughs stay safe stay well #StayHomeSavesLives."