Who are Gogglebox family The Siddiquis? Everything you need to know about Sid, Baasit and Umar

6 March 2020, 20:22 | Updated: 6 March 2020, 20:26

Who are the Saddiqui family from Gogglebox and how long have they been on the show?

Baasit, Umar and their dad Sid have been Gogglebox regulars since the Channel programme started. But what do the Siddiquis do for a living and how old are they?

Here's everything you need to know...

Who are the Siddiqui family from Gogglebox?

Dad Sid, 73, and his two sons Baasit, 34, and Umar, 41, are a family from Derby.

Sid was born in Pakistan but moved to the UK when he was 16 and has been living here ever since.

Read More: Who are Gogglebox's Emma and David? Everything you need to know about the father and daughter from Liverpool

He’s been married now for almost 40 years, and as well as Baasit and Umar, the couple share two daughters and another son Raza.

Read More: Who are The Malone family from Gogglebox and how many dogs do they have?

Third brother Raza occasionally makes an appearance on the show, but usually works late so rarely has time to film.

Baasit also has two children, with daughter Amelia often making a guest appearance.

What do the Siddiqui family do for a living?

Retired Sid qualified as a Power Engineer from the University of Derby and previously worked for the NHS for 37 years.

Umar has worked in the NHS as a Biomedical Scientist in Microbiology at the Royal Derby Hospital for close to 17 years.

And Baasit has been a teacher an in a secondary school since 2007.

When did the Siddiqui family join Gogglebox?

The Siddiquis have been on the show since it began in 2013.

Baasit previously revealed what it’s like to film for the show, telling the Derby Telegraph: "There are two remote cameras in the room when they're filming.

"One is focusing on the family on the sofa and the other turns and films the close-ups of us.

"If one of us says something or reacts to something in a shocked way the camera will zoom into us. We have become so used to it now it just feels like a normal evening."

How much do the Gogglebox families get paid?

According to The Sun, Gogglebox stars get paid £1,500 a month per family, which they can share out between themselves however they see fit.

Read More: Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Gogglebox stars The Michaels

Who are The Michael family from Gogglebox and what are their jobs? Get to know Carolyne, Andrew and Louis
McDonalds and Dodds airs on Sundays

McDonald and Dodds: Who is the cast for new ITV drama?

Billy Porter is set to play the role in the new remake

The Fairy Godmother in the new Cinderella movie will be 'genderless'
Who are the Dancing On Ice winners over the past 12 series?

Dancing On Ice previous winners: Who won the ITV skating show last year?

Dancing On Ice 2020

Everything you need to know about Will.I.am

The Voice will.i.am: Real name, net worth and girlfriend history revealed

Trending on Heart

Hair loss affects women of all ages and this shampoo has helped a lot

Shoppers are raving over incredible five-star rated shampoo that fights hair loss

Beauty

Libby Clegg has made it into the Dancing On Ice 2020 finals

Is Dancing On Ice finalist Libby Clegg blind and what eye condition does she have?

Dancing On Ice 2020

Libby Clegg is the first blind contestant on Dancing On Ice

Who is Dancing On Ice finalist Libby Clegg? Everything you need to know about blind double Paralympian champion

Dancing On Ice 2020

Olly Murs has showed off his weight loss on Instagram

Olly Murs new body: Before and after pictures and how The Voice coach got into shape

Celebrities

Joe Swash

What happened to Joe Swash? Dancing On Ice star suffers injury prior to final