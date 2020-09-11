Gogglebox fans shocked to learn Pete and Sophie Sandiford are related to The Chuckle Brothers

11 September 2020, 12:29

Pete and Sophie Sandiford from Gogglebox have a special connection to The Chuckle Brothers.

Gogglebox is finally back on our TVs after the stars took a short break from filming.

But as we get ready for another evening of laughs with our favourite families, fans of the show have just discovered something mind blowing about Pete and Sophie Sandiford.

The brother and sister from Blackpool are actually related to The Chuckle Brothers, also known as Paul Elliot and his late brother Barry.

This comes after Sophie, 24, shared a photo of her and a friend on a night out last month, along with the caption: “Wine with my hun.”

View this post on Instagram

Wine with my hun @danny.adams.1840070

A post shared by Sophie Sandiford (@sophiesandiford1) on

Paul was quick to comment on the snap, writing: “Hun? We didn’t know you’d got a hun?”

Read More: Gogglebox's Lee and Jenny return to filming and share behind-the-scenes picture from caravan

Sophie then replied: “He’s not my boyfriend uncle Paul, he’s my friend from work.”

But this isn’t the first time Pete, 26, and Sophie have revealed their connection to The Chuckle Brothers, and Paul has shared photos of the family in the past.

Posting a snap back in March 2019, he wrote: “This day 2018 with my great niece and nephew.”

A few months later the actor - who appeared on Chucklevision from 1987 to 2009 - also shared a photo of their lunch date.

Many fans have picked up on the link, with one commenting at the time: "Ahh I didn't know you guy were related! Makes sense now, they're the funniest on Gogglebox!"

"Whaaaaattttt????? My head's just melted!!!!!!!,” said another.

When Barry sadly passed away at the age of 73 in August 2018, Sophie paid tribute to her uncle, writing: “You filled millions of childhoods with laughter and entertainment including mine and Peter’s. You will be sadly missed by many. Rest in peace Uncle Barry.”

Before adding: “Lots of love from me, to you.”

Read More: Who are Gogglebox brother and sister Sophie and Pete Sandiford, how old are they and what are their jobs?

Pete also shared his own sweet throwback snap of the siblings with their uncles.

He wrote: "We are lucky enough to call him Uncle Barry ❤❤"

View this post on Instagram

We are lucky enough to call him Uncle Barry ❤❤

A post shared by Pete Sandiford (@sandifordpete) on

Pete and Sophie joined the cast of Gogglebox back in 2017 and will be returning to the sofa on Friday September 12 at 9pm on Channel 4 as the show returns for a new series.

Now Read: Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford unveils dramatic lockdown hair transformation

