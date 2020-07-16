Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford unveils dramatic lockdown hair transformation

Sophie Sandiford from Gogglebox has had a makeover. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford has ditched her bright purple hair for a major lockdown makeover.

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford has had her fair share of hair colours over the past few years.

And now the 24-year-old has revealed a whole new look as she ditched her trademark bright purple hair for something much more low key.

Taking to Instagram, the TV star shared a snap of her new light locks as she smiled in her family home.

“New do💇🏼‍♀️,” she simply wrote alongside it, with the post quickly gaining over 25k likes.

But Sophie’s older brother and fellow Gogglebox star Pete, 26, couldn’t resist teasing his sister, jokingly writing: “Nice hair but the “I need a s*** face” isn’t selling it kiddo 😂”.

Read More: Pregnant Daisy May Cooper hits back at trolls who criticised her Celebrity Gogglebox appearance

She then replied: “Thank you Nicky Clark x”.

Paul Chuckle also commented on her snap, pointing out: “you match the wall 😁 X”

Responding to her family friend, she wrote back: “🤣 blending into my surroundings! Hope you and auntie sue are keeping well, can’t wait until we can all meet up once this is over💞 xx"

The sibling duo go way back with the Chuckles, often referring to Paul as their Uncle.

When one fan on Twitter asked if they were related last year, Paul responded: "We most certainly are".

We most certainly are 👊 https://t.co/eXiM0lvnjM — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) June 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Sophie and Pete’s Gogglebox co-star Izzi Warner was much more complimentary, writing: "Gorgeous", while Scarlett Moffatt added two heart eye emojis.

Read More: Celebrity Gogglebox viewers left shocked as Rylan's mum reveals his real name

Sophie and Pete have become firm Gogglebox favourites since they joined the reality series back in 2018.

While the Channel 4 reality show is taking a break to make way for the celebrity version, the siblings will be back in early September.

Away from our TV screens, Sophie works as a shop window dresser, while Pete has a job in insurance.

They also have two more siblings who don’t appear on the show - a brother called Harry and a younger sister called Lucy who all regularly hang out together.

The whole family also appeared on Talk Talk's ‘This Stuff Matters’ Christmas campaign in 2017, with Pete’s face being posted on Billboards.

Now Read: Gogglebox star Shaun Malone becomes a dad for the first time