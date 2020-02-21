Who are Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, how old are they and what are their jobs?

Sisters Izzi and Ellie on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Ellie and Izzi Warner are back on Gogglebox for the fifth year.

Gogglebox is back for another series, with Ellie and Izzi Warner sitting down for another few weeks of hilarious sofa one liners.

The duo have nearly 100k followers on Instagram between them, which is hardly surprising as they make the perfect TV double act.

But what do we know about the sisters? Find out everything…

Who are Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner?

Ellie Warner and her red-headed younger sister Izzi Warner are from Leeds.

While the Gogglebox scenes are filmed at their family home where Ellie still lives, Izzi has her own flat which she shares with her five-year-old son Bobby and newborn girl Bessie Rose.

Izzi and her boyfriend Grant welcomed little Bessie last month, writing on Instagram: “So pleased to announce the safe arrival of our darling baby girl Bessie Rose 🌹 born on 3rd February 2020 1:44pm, weighing 7lb 3oz.

“We are all totally smitten by her, feeling so blessed and happy 💖 thanks to everyone for all your well wishes xx”.

How old are Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi?

Ellie is 28-years-old, while younger sister is Izzi is 25-years-old.

What jobs do Ellie and Izzi from Gogglebox have?

Ellie has previously spoken about being a hairdresser, and you can keep up to date with her impressive on Instagram @elliewarnerhair.

It’s not been revealed if Izzi works, but she is kept very busy by her son and has another on the way.

When did Ellie and Izzi join Gogglebox?

The girls debuted on Gogglebox in 2015 after Ellie was approached by an old friend who was casting for the show.

Ellie said at the time: “We thought ‘Who’d want to watch us?’ and then we got picked and couldn’t believe it!”

How to find Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi on Instagram

Ellie can be found on Instagram @ellie__warner where she shares photos hanging out with her friends and adorable dog.

Meanwhile Izzi’s Instagram handle is @izziwarner and the mum-of-two loves a sweet snap of her kids.

They also have a joint Twitter account @ellieandizzi which has 61k followers.

How much do the Gogglebox families get paid?

According to The Sun, Gogglebox stars get paid £1,500 a month per family, which they can share out between themselves however they see fit.