Who is Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's boyfriend Nat? And why has sister Izzi been replaced?

10 April 2020, 20:00 | Updated: 10 April 2020, 20:01

Nat has replaced Izzi on Gogglebox
Nat has replaced Izzi on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Ellie's boyfriend Nat on Gogglebox? And has Izzi been dropped from the show? Find out everything...

Gogglebox is back on our screens to give some light relief during these tough times.

But while Channel 4 bosses have promised the show isn’t going anywhere during quarantine, fans of the show were left baffled when Izzi Warner was replaced.

Izzi usually sits alongside her sister Ellie, but last week Ellie's boyfriend Nat was sitting on the sofa instead.

So, who is Nat and why was Izzi dropped from this week’s show? Here’s everything we know…

Who is Gogglebox star Ellie’s boyfriend Nat?

Ellie has been with her boyfriend Nat for a few years now, first mentioning him back in 2018.

Speaking to The Sun Online on the red carpet at the National Television Awards in 2018, Ellie and her sister Izzi said: "We've both got boyfriends. They're in hiding, they let us have the limelight."

Read More: How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?

We don’t know very much about Nat, other than the fact he’s from Leeds and seemingly lives with Ellie in her family home.

He is also rarely seen on his girlfriend’s social media page, but back in January Ellie shared a photo with her boyfriend as they explored nature where they lived.

She wrote at the time: “Dusting off the cobwebs 🕸 not sitting on my a*** on the sofa watching telly for once 😉”.

Why has Izzi been replaced?

While Gogglebox bosses didn’t reference Izzi's absence from the show, it’s more than likely that the coronavirus lockdown is the reason.

The sisters don't live together, so the current Government restrictions mean they can't film the show together.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Izzi is self-isolating. Hence Nat taking her place on tonight’s episode."

Read More: Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

Ellie usually appears on Gogglebox alongside sister Izzi
Ellie usually appears on Gogglebox alongside sister Izzi. Picture: Channel 4

While a second asked: "I've just started watching tonight's #Gogglebox and omg where is Izzi?

"PLEASE TELL US SHE'S COMING BACK!!"

Izzi has her own flat which she shares with her five-year-old son Bobby and newborn girl Bessie Rose, as well as her boyfriend Grant.

Read More: Who are The Michael family from Gogglebox and what are their jobs? Get to know Carolyne, Andrew and Louis

