21 February 2020, 20:51 | Updated: 21 February 2020, 20:56

Gogglebox is back for another series, with the likes of Giles and Mary, Jenny and Lee and The Malones all taking their rightful spots on the sofa.

But while we get to peek into the lives of the Gogglebox families, have you ever wondered how much they earn? Well, here’s everything you need to know…

How much do the Gogglebox families get paid?

Channel 4 has never confirmed how much the Gogglebox families get paid.

However, an insider previously told The Sun that each family get a monthly allowance of £1,500 between them.

This is then split between the stars however they sit fit.

As well as that, the families are also said to be provided with a free takeaway of their choice while they’re watching TV.

How long do the Gogglebox families film for?

During periods of filming, the families are expected to commit to 12 hours of filming a week across two six-hour shifts.

This means most of them film in between working full time or part time jobs.

How can you apply to be on Gogglebox?

It’s not clear whether Gogglebox are taking on any new families at the moment as the new series has just started.

In the past, people have been encouraged to get in contact with show producers Studio Lambert by emailing takepart@studiolambert.com.

Many of the current stars were approached by casting directors, with the production company saying they are looking for families or friends with "strong and entertaining" opinions.

Previously discussing their casting process, the show's creator Stephen Lambert said in 2015: "Everybody on Gogglebox has been found and persuaded to be on the show and I think that's the key to why they are likeable and why the show works, because we get to know these people.

He added: "We've never advertised for people on Gogglebox."

