Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner shares emotional message after boyfriend’s accident

By Naomi Bartram

Ellie Warner shared a message with her Instagram followers as she returned to Gogglebox on Friday.

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner has had a tough few months after her boyfriend Nat was involved in a car accident in Leeds in March.

Ellie took a break from the Channel 4 show six weeks ago while Nat remained in hospital, but returned for the first time last week.

Ahead of her appearance, the star shared a message with her fans thanking them for their support.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture alongside her sister Izzi.

She wrote: “Looking forward to getting back on your screens tonight! Thank you for all the well wishes, we are really grateful that things are getting back to normal 💓”.

And friends and followers were quick to comment, with Gogglebox co-star Sophie Sandiford writing: “💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 great to see you both back!! Xxxx”.

Dave and Shirley wrote: “Great to have you back xxxx.”

Stephen Webb said: “Yayyyy we’ve missed you honeys xx,” while his husband Daniel Lustig-webb added: “Hoorah you’re back 😍😍😍.”

Ellie Warner was back on Gogglebox this week. Picture: Channel 4

While it was previously reported Nat was in intensive care following his accident, it seems as though he is recovering well as Ellie had him on speakerphone during the show.

Ellie decided to call Nat after discussing the definition of a shotgun wedding with her sister, before she went on to tease him on whether they were getting married or planning a baby.

After the scenes aired, one person wrote on Twitter: “I'm glad Ellie and Izzi is back I've missed them #Gogglebox.”

“I just cried seeing ellie back on #gogglebox bless her,” said someone else.

This comes after Ellie asked for her friends and family to donate to a brain injury charity for her birthday.

Gogglebox's Ellie shared a message with her followers about boyfriend Nat. Picture: Instagram

Taking to her Facebook page this week, Ellie, 31, said: "For my birthday this year, I'm asking for donations to Headway - the brain injury association.

"I've chosen this charity because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope that you'll consider contributing as a way of celebrating with me.

"Every little bit will help me reach my goal. I've included information about Headway - the brain injury association below.

She added: "Headway's mission is to promote the understanding of all aspects of brain injury and to provide vital information, support and services to people with a brain injury, their families and carers."