Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner shares emotional message after boyfriend’s accident

16 May 2022, 10:33 | Updated: 16 May 2022, 10:37

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Ellie Warner shared a message with her Instagram followers as she returned to Gogglebox on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner has had a tough few months after her boyfriend Nat was involved in a car accident in Leeds in March.

Ellie took a break from the Channel 4 show six weeks ago while Nat remained in hospital, but returned for the first time last week.

Ahead of her appearance, the star shared a message with her fans thanking them for their support.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture alongside her sister Izzi.

She wrote: “Looking forward to getting back on your screens tonight! Thank you for all the well wishes, we are really grateful that things are getting back to normal 💓”.

And friends and followers were quick to comment, with Gogglebox co-star Sophie Sandiford writing: “💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 great to see you both back!! Xxxx”.

Dave and Shirley wrote: “Great to have you back xxxx.”

Stephen Webb said: “Yayyyy we’ve missed you honeys xx,” while his husband Daniel Lustig-webb added: “Hoorah you’re back 😍😍😍.”

Ellie Warner was back on Gogglebox this week
Ellie Warner was back on Gogglebox this week. Picture: Channel 4

While it was previously reported Nat was in intensive care following his accident, it seems as though he is recovering well as Ellie had him on speakerphone during the show.

Ellie decided to call Nat after discussing the definition of a shotgun wedding with her sister, before she went on to tease him on whether they were getting married or planning a baby.

After the scenes aired, one person wrote on Twitter: “I'm glad Ellie and Izzi is back I've missed them #Gogglebox.”

“I just cried seeing ellie back on #gogglebox bless her,” said someone else.

This comes after Ellie asked for her friends and family to donate to a brain injury charity for her birthday.

Gogglebox's Ellie shared a message with her followers about boyfriend Nat
Gogglebox's Ellie shared a message with her followers about boyfriend Nat. Picture: Instagram

Taking to her Facebook page this week, Ellie, 31, said: "For my birthday this year, I'm asking for donations to Headway - the brain injury association.

"I've chosen this charity because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope that you'll consider contributing as a way of celebrating with me.

"Every little bit will help me reach my goal. I've included information about Headway - the brain injury association below.

She added: "Headway's mission is to promote the understanding of all aspects of brain injury and to provide vital information, support and services to people with a brain injury, their families and carers."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Mark Labbett has opened up about his split from his wife

The Chase’s Mark Labbett opens up on split from ex-wife and second cousin Katie
Britain's Got Talent viewers were impressed with Junwoo

Britain’s Got Talent fans ‘work out’ magician card trick after spotting clue
Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink dress from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Whistles

Celebrities

Amy Nuttall is married to Andrew Buchan

Inside Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall's life with her famous actor husband
Liam Fox plays Dan Spencer in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Liam Fox's life with co-star wife

Trending on Heart

Sam Faiers has given birth!

Sam Faiers gives birth to baby boy - and shares adorable video

Celebrities

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said they have lost their 'miracle baby'

Britney Spears announces tragic news she has miscarried 'miracle' baby

Celebrities

A street party is the only way to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over the June Bank Holiday!

How to plan a Platinum Jubilee street party: Legal requirements, food, drinks and decorations

Royals

The new bed has been a huge hit with pet-owners

You can now buy a human-size dog bed that's perfect for napping

Lifestyle

Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first baby

Kelly Osbourne announces she's pregnant with her first child

Celebrities

Sue Radford has shown fans around her new motorhome

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off luxury new motorhome

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can save money on your weekly shop

Martin Lewis reveals how to get £90 off at Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Iceland

News

Peter Andre has spoken out on the Rebekah Vardy claims

Peter Andre shares emotional statement after Rebekah Vardy court claims

Celebrities

You can have a more sustainable holiday

The Rethinkers podcast with Katrina Ridley: How to have a more sustainable holiday this summer

Travel

Who will be going back into the I'm A Celebrity jungle?

I'm A Celebrity All Stars: The full rumoured line up including Gillian McKeith and Gino D’Acampo
The woman has asked Mumsnet for advice

'My neighbours look over my fence to talk to each other - it's ruining my privacy'

Lifestyle

Hairy Bikers' Si King shares health update on Dave Myers following cancer announcement

Hairy Bikers' Si King shares health update on Dave Myers following cancer announcement

Celebrities

Kellie Shirley played Carly Wicks in EastEnders

Here's where EastEnders actress Kellie Shirley is now 10 years after Carly Wicks role
Adele has shared new pictures of her home with Rich Paul

Adele confirms she’s moved in with boyfriend Rich Paul in adorable unseen photos

Celebrities

Bradley Walsh's huge The Chase salary revealed

The Chase star Bradley Walsh’s huge six-figure salary ‘revealed’

Celebrities