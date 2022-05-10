Gogglebox’s Lee gives update on Jenny as she remains in hospital

10 May 2022, 07:13 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 08:21

Jenny from Gogglebox missed the BAFTAs this weekend after she had to stay in hospital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lee Riley, who is one half of the Gogglebox duo, has updated fans on his best friend Jenny Newby after she couldn’t attend the BAFTAs on Sunday night.

After missing Friday evening’s episode of Gogglebox, fans of the show noticed that Jenny was also absent from the awards ceremony.

And now Lee has updated fans on how Jenny is doing following an operation earlier in the week.

In the video posted on his official Instagram account, Lee said: "Hi everybody, just an update on Jenny.

Jenny and Lee have been on Gogglebox since 2014
Jenny and Lee have been on Gogglebox since 2014. Picture: Instagram

“Yes, she has had an operation, but it's been on the waiting list for two years and it come Bafta week, so I was totally gutted that she couldn't be by my side last night and she was as well.

“But she's doing well and she's out this week, so what you read in the papers, they do twist it just that little bit."

He added: "Thank you for caring, you're great.”

Friends and family were quick to comment, with fellow Goggleboxer Lisa Baggs writing: “Bless her ! Please send all our love to her 🙏🏻💕”.

“Aww love ya Jen! Get well soon!!!! Congratulations on the BAFTA so deserved xx,” said another follower, while a third added: “Awww get well soon jenny ❤ sending lots of love 💖💖💖”.

Lee Riley attended the BAFTA awards
Lee Riley attended the BAFTA awards. Picture: Alamy

A fourth wrote: “Get well soon Jenny. Love you both on gogglebox well done on the bafta x”.

This comes after Gogglebox took home the prize for best Reality and Constructed Factual show at Sunday night's Bafta TV awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

Speaking to the Daily Star on the red carpet, Lee - ​​who has been on Gogglebox since 2014 - confirmed Jenny ‘isn't very well’ and needed an operation.

He said: "She is not very well, she is having an operation, a mini one, but she is recovering well though.

"She was invited but the appointment was in BAFTA week. You can't turn down an NHS operation down can you? But she is doing well."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Staircase is available to watch on NOW in the UK

How can I watch HBO's The Staircase in the UK?

The Chase won the best daytime gong at the BAFTA TV Awards over the weekend

Paul Sinha says 'it stings' as The Chase BAFTA win is cut from main show
The Malone family enjoyed their son's wedding

Gogglebox’s Malone family enjoy celebrations at ‘secret’ son's wedding
Rebecca Sarker stars as Manpreet in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actress Rebecca Sarker's life away from Manpreet role
Harry Potter appears to be the only one wearing a button-down cardigan in the Dumbledore's Army scenes

The secret meaning behind Harry Potter's cardigans in Order of the Phoenix

Trending on Heart

Make sure you don't miss the spectacular Blood Moon!

When is the total lunar eclipse, what is a Blood Moon and how can I watch it in the UK?

Lifestyle

A man has revealed he's not allowed to see his nephew

'My sister has banned me from seeing my nephew because my dog has the same name'

Lifestyle

A woman has complained about her neighbours

‘My neighbour keeps hanging her washing in my garden without asking’

Lifestyle

Tom Kerridge took on the ultimate disgusting food challenge

Tom Kerridge takes on Heart Breakfast's disgusting food challenge
A look back at Little Mix's best moments

Little Mix from the beginning: See Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall in every era

Celebrities

Colin Firth stars as Michael Peterson in The Staircase

How many episodes of The Staircase are there?

You could be fined for letting your dog stick its head out of the window

Drivers face £5,000 fine or disqualification for letting dog hang out of car window

News

Holly Willoughby isn't on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

The Podcast Show is back for 2022

The Podcast Show 2022: first wave of content sessions announced

Lifestyle

Dennis Waterman has died at the age of 74

EastEnders star Hannah Waterman's actor dad Dennis Waterman dies aged 74
Ncuti Gatwa is the new Doctor Who

Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa said he’s ‘honoured’ to have been cast as next Doctor Who
Stacey Solomon wore a white outfit at the BAFTAs

Stacey Solomon fans think she's secretly married Joe Swash after BAFTAs appearance

Celebrities

BGT viewers think they've worked out the ring trick

Britain’s Got Talent fans 'work out' magician's levitating ring trick
Jonathan Goodwin and Amanda Abbington appeared on Lorraine where they spoke about his horrific accident and their future together

Jonathan Goodwin reveals he told fiancée Amanda Abbington she could leave him after accident left him paralysed

Celebrities

The price of pints could rise in the coming months (stock image)

Wetherspoons boss warns pint prices are set to rise

Lifestyle