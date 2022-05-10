Gogglebox’s Lee gives update on Jenny as she remains in hospital

Jenny from Gogglebox missed the BAFTAs this weekend after she had to stay in hospital.

Lee Riley, who is one half of the Gogglebox duo, has updated fans on his best friend Jenny Newby after she couldn’t attend the BAFTAs on Sunday night.

After missing Friday evening’s episode of Gogglebox, fans of the show noticed that Jenny was also absent from the awards ceremony.

And now Lee has updated fans on how Jenny is doing following an operation earlier in the week.

In the video posted on his official Instagram account, Lee said: "Hi everybody, just an update on Jenny.

Jenny and Lee have been on Gogglebox since 2014. Picture: Instagram

“Yes, she has had an operation, but it's been on the waiting list for two years and it come Bafta week, so I was totally gutted that she couldn't be by my side last night and she was as well.

“But she's doing well and she's out this week, so what you read in the papers, they do twist it just that little bit."

He added: "Thank you for caring, you're great.”

Friends and family were quick to comment, with fellow Goggleboxer Lisa Baggs writing: “Bless her ! Please send all our love to her 🙏🏻💕”.

“Aww love ya Jen! Get well soon!!!! Congratulations on the BAFTA so deserved xx,” said another follower, while a third added: “Awww get well soon jenny ❤ sending lots of love 💖💖💖”.

Lee Riley attended the BAFTA awards. Picture: Alamy

A fourth wrote: “Get well soon Jenny. Love you both on gogglebox well done on the bafta x”.

This comes after Gogglebox took home the prize for best Reality and Constructed Factual show at Sunday night's Bafta TV awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

Speaking to the Daily Star on the red carpet, Lee - ​​who has been on Gogglebox since 2014 - confirmed Jenny ‘isn't very well’ and needed an operation.

He said: "She is not very well, she is having an operation, a mini one, but she is recovering well though.

"She was invited but the appointment was in BAFTA week. You can't turn down an NHS operation down can you? But she is doing well."