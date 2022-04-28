Gogglebox hit with over 140 Ofcom complaints over 'shocking' duck scene

28 April 2022, 07:35 | Updated: 28 April 2022, 10:25

Gogglebox fans were not impressed last week
Picture: Channel 4/Apple TV

Viewers have complained about Gogglebox after X-rated scenes from Apple+ TV show Roar.

Gogglebox has been hit with a number of Ofcom complaints after Friday’s instalment saw a surprising scene between a woman and a duck.

Stars of the Channel 4 show were left speechless as they watched the very unusual Apple+ TV show Roar.

The episode was called The Woman Who Was Fed By a Duck and is based on Cecelia Ahern’s collection of short stories.

One moment saw the main character and a duck get very close, which sparked 149 complaints to Ofcom. 

Gogglebox stars were shocked by the scenes from Roar
Picture: Channel 4

The TV watchdog confirmed to The Sun that the complaints "related to clips from Apple TV’s Roar."

And it didn’t take long for viewers to have their say, with one person writing on twitter: "Please don't destroy our weekly family viewing."

Someone else said: “Not sure what I've just watched there. It takes a lot to shock me, but that was something else.”

A third wrote: “Well whatever that was with the duck was genuinely disturbing #gogglebox”.

Stephen and Daniel from Gogglebox watched The Woman Who Was Fed By a Duck
Picture: Channel 4

While a fourth added: “Last nights gogglebox has literally just traumatised me….. the roar show with the duck….”

The Woman Who Was Fed By a Duck is actually part of a feminist anthology series starring Nicole Kidman and is based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern.

This particular episode centres around domestic abuse and tells the story of Elisa (Merritt Wever) who falls for an abusive duck called Larry. 

Star of the show Merritt Wever has since admitted she hasn’t watched the particularly shocking scene herself, but said she is more interested in 'what the people who watch it and experience what we made feel about it'.

