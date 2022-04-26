Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford new 'boyfriend' revealed after cosy snap

26 April 2022, 07:47

Who is Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford's new boyfriend? Here's everything we know...

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford got people talking last week when she attended a family wedding with a mystery man.

The star from Bradford took to Instagram with a photo cosying up to her rumoured new boyfriend, alongside her brother Pete and his wife Paige.

According to reports, Sophie's love interest is Irishman Ben McKeown and he has already made a good impression on the family.

Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford shared a photo of her new 'boyfriend'
Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford shared a photo of her new 'boyfriend'. Picture: Instagram

In fact, the Gogglebox star’s great uncle Paul Chuckle shared a snap of Sophie and her beau at the nuptials.

He wrote: “What an amazing weekend and a fantastic day yesterday celebrating our youngest son Jack's marriage to @emma_louuise_ with family and friends.

In the snap, Sophie can be seen with her arm around Ben as she stands next to the bride and groom.

“A lot of emotion, laughter and fun ... got our first daughter, Emma 😁”.

The Chuckle Brothers star also left a comment on his great niece’s snap, writing: “Looking good guys great to see you all yesterday with @juliejohnson31 @cunny246 to celebrate Jack and @emma_louuise_ wedding."

He then joked: "You all look stunning but didn’t look like that at end of the night 🥴😂😂xx”

Sophie was quick to respond, writing: “@officialpaulchuckle 😂💞 such a lovely day! See you all again soon, lots of love to you and auntie sue xx”

Paul finally added: “😂fabulous day and so good to see you all again xx.”

Sophie is yet to respond to rumours over her relationship status following the picture, which means fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out what is going on there.

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford and his wife Paige got married in May 2021
Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford and his wife Paige got married in May 2021. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Pete married his wife Paige back in May 2021 and the pair welcomed their first child together, little Jimmy, in September of the same year.

Pete shared a sweet tribute to his wife at the end of last year marking their six month wedding anniversary.

Sharing a photo from their wedding day, he wrote: "Happy 6 month wedding anniversary to my best mate, wife and the best mummy in the world."

