Gogglebox's Sophie sparks boyfriend speculation as she attends wedding with mystery man

Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford has sparked speculation she has found love. Picture: Sophie Sandiford/Instagram - Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Gogglebox favourites Sophie and Pete Sandiford attended a wedding over the weekend – but who is the mystery man with Sophie?

Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford, 26, has sparked romance speculation after sharing a picture with a mystery man.

The TV star and florist looked stunning in a colourful dress as she attended a wedding over the weekend alongside her brother, Pete, and his wife Paige.

In a picture shared to her Instagram, Sophie can be seen standing next to Pete and Paige at the wedding, as well as a handsome mystery man.

The snap has left fans questioning who the man is and whether he is Sophie's new boyfriend.

Gogglebox's Sophie and Pete attended a wedding over the weekend. Picture: Sophie Sandiford/Instagram

One fan commented on the post: "Is Sophie loved up?", while another wrote: "What a handsome pair of couples."

As far as Gogglebox viewers are concerned, Sophie is single as she is yet to mention or announce a romance on the show – unless this picture is the big reveal?

The star is also yet to reply to questions over her relationship status following the picture, which means we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what is going on there.

Siblings Sophie and Pete are favourites on Channel 4's hit show Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

As long as Sophie has been on Gogglebox, viewers have known her to be single.

This is unlike her brother, Pete, who has always been open about his relationship with his now wife, Paige, who he wed in May 2021.

Pete revealed he was engaged to marry Paige in February 2021, and the pair welcomed their first child together in September of the same year.

Posting a tribute to his gorgeous wife at the end of last year, Pete marked their six month wedding anniversary by sharing a picture from their big day.

He captioned the image with: "Happy 6 month wedding anniversary to my best mate, wife and the best mummy in the world."

