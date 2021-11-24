Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford shares first glimpse of secret wedding

Pete Sandiford has celebrated her six month wedding anniversary with wife Paige. Picture: Channel 4/Will Johnston Photography

By Alice Dear

Pete Sandiford shared a rare insight into his personal life as he and wife Paige marked a milestone in their marriage.

Pete Sandiford, 26, has shared the first picture from his wedding day which took place earlier this year.

The Gogglebox star, who sits next to sister Sophie on the hit Channel 4 TV show while they react to the best TV of the week, posted the new pictures on his Instagram account, marking six months since the big day.

In the gorgeous wedding picture, Pete and his new bride can be seen walking along a path with the sea in the background.

Pete is looking at his wife Paige with a looking look, while she holds her stunning white gown up.

Pete and sister Sophie are two of the favourites on Channel 4's Gogglebox. Picture: ITV

Captioning the image, Pete wrote: "Happy 6 month wedding anniversary to my best mate, wife and the best mummy in the world @paigesandiford_".

Pete's sister, Sophie, was one of the many commenters on the picture, writing: "Can’t believe how quick it’s gone. Second best day ever (after Jimmy’s birthday of course) love you both."

Pete and Paige became parents this year, welcoming a little boy who they called Jimmy.

Baby Jimmy made his first appearance on Gogglebox in September this year.

In the hilarious scene, Pete can be seen swooning over his newborn, before the moment is ruined at Jimmy passes wind.

Always ready with a witty one-liner, Pete joked: "He does take after his dad, doesn't he?"