Gogglebox’s Paige Deville calls her mum ‘a disgrace’ after quitting show

20 October 2021, 10:11 | Updated: 20 October 2021, 10:20

Former Gogglebox star Paige Deville has hit out at her mum in a string of Tweets.

Paige Deville from Gogglebox has hit out at her mum Sally Hayward on Twitter, calling her a ‘disgrace’.

The 25-year-old was responding to comments made by Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder following her exit from the show last month.

After fellow Goggleboxer Shaun mocked her for pulling out of Gogglebox, she hit back with a string of messages on social media on Tuesday morning, which have seemingly now been deleted.

Paige and her mum quit Gogglebox last month
Paige and her mum quit Gogglebox last month. Picture: Channel 4

The reality star said: "To clarify, people thinking I fell out with my mom over Gogglebox, my “mom” is an absolute disgrace who I wish to never speak to again due to a serious family issue NOT about a tv show.

"In regards to Shaun, that’s exactly what I meant by support to deal with trolls like you.

“These are just a few things I felt needed to be aired about REAL issues being on a reality show.

“I have never been so happy and free since deciding to leave & that chapter is now closed but I felt I have had to justify myself as people are still commenting.”

She then added: “BE KIND, always xx”.

Shaun Ryder - who regularly appears on the Celebrity version of the show alongside best mate Bez - hit out at Paige in an interview.

After Paige claimed she didn’t receive enough aftercare from Channel 4 when leaving the show, Shaun told The Express: "No support about what? What do you need support for?

"What the f**k do you need support for on f****g Gogglebox for f**ks sake."

Paige later hit back at the criticism, telling BirminghamLive: "I couldn't believe it when I read his comments. I was absolutely gobsmacked.

"I am a huge Shaun Ryder fan and think him and Bez are hilarious. I have sent messages before on Twitter to them saying what a huge fan I am.

Shaun Ryder appears on Celebrity Gogglebox
Shaun Ryder appears on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

"But comments like the ones he has made implying I am woke or a snowflake are not helpful. You need the aftercare to deal with trolls like him."

She continued: "It's ok for him as he is a big celebrity and has years of experience dealing with fame. But I am just a normal person with no experience of fame until Gogglebox came along.

"I have people contacting me telling me on social media telling me to kill myself. I feel you need support when you get abuse from trolls. You need help and advice in dealing with it.”

This comes after Paige revealed she had decided to quit Gogglebox in September in a scathing Tweet which read: "I have made the decision to walk away from Gogglebox.

“It’s been an experience but one I cannot continue with due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions & zero aftercare support but hey who cares about ex cast, their NTA winners".

Channel 4 later responded with their own statement reading: “The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance and robust protocols are in place to support contributors before, during and after taking part in the series."

Paige explained she’d fallen out with her mum and that’s the reason she decided to quit.

Talking to Birmingham Live, she said: "There have been problems within the family and my mum was given an ultimatum.

“The decision means I have nothing to do with her now. I think the decision is irreversible. It is very sad but that's life unfortunately."

She added: "My mum and myself had started the journey together and I wasn't going to film with anyone else."

