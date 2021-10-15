Celebrity Gogglebox cast 2021: Who is in the line up with Suranne Jones and Matt Lucas?

Who is in Celebrity Gogglebox this year? Everyone from Michael Sheen to Suranne Jones.

Celebrity Gogglebox is back with a brand new episode tonight starring some big celebrities.

In the SU2C special, the likes of Suranne Jones and Michelle Visage have joined the line up.

See the full Celebrity Gogglebox cast 2021…

Who is in the Celebrity Gogglebox cast 2021?

Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg

Michael Sheen and his partner Anna Lundberg have joined the line up.

They have been together since May 2019 and first debuted as a couple when as Anna accompanied Michael to the premiere of his Amazon Prime show, Good Omens.

Michael announced on Twitter in July 2019 that Anna was expecting a baby and they welcomed daughter Lyra just two months later.

The actor wrote at the time: "Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born. Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals."

Michael has another daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, 21, with actress Kate Beckinsale.

Suranne Jones and Adam James

Suranne Jones and Adam James are starring on the Gogglebox SU2C episode after featuring in the BBC One drama Vigil together.

The stars played DCI Amy Silva and Lieutenant Commander Mark Prentice on the hit BBC series.

The news was announced on Channel 4’s official Twitter account, along with a photo of Suranne and Adam.

Matt Lucas and his mum Diana

Matt Lucas will be joined by his mum Diana on the Gogglebox sofa.

Bake Off host Matt recently told the Daily Mirror: "Mum and I love 'Gogglebox' so we’re extremely chuffed to be on the sofa together in support of the brilliant Stand Up To Cancer."

The tweet, the official Gogglebox account said: "Well, would you Lucas this!! @realmattlucas and his mum Diana are joining the #Gogglebox sofa THIS FRIDAY 15th October for @SU2CUK Celebrity Special."

Graham Norton and Michelle Visage

Graham Norton, 58, and Michelle Visage, 53, have also joined the line up.

Michelle is best known for starring in Ru Paul’s Drag Race in the UK and US, while she also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking about joining the Gogglebox cast, she said: “I love Gogglebox and I adore Graham Norton, so this is my idea of sheer heaven.

"I lost both my adoptive and biological mothers to this awful disease so it’s incredibly important to me to support the amazing work Stand Up To Cancer do.”

Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney

Aisling Bea, 37, and Rob Delaney, 44, also joined the Celebrity Gogglebox line up.

Aisling is a writer, actor and comedian who has starred in TV series’ such as Trollied and This Way Up.

She is also starring in the Disney+ festive remake Home Sweet Home Alone later this year.

Speaking about her Gogglebox gig, the star said: "I am more than happy to be supporting Stand Up To Cancer, [fighting] a disease which has touched too many people including my loved ones,"

“It's especially necessary this year given how much strain health services and workers have been under during the pandemic. It's been a rotten couple of years; I hope what we raise can help take even a small bit of the edge off."

Meanwhile, Rob starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2, and also has a leading role in TV series Catastrophe.

He also recently bagged a role opposite Tom Cruise in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7.