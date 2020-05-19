How to apply for Gogglebox 2021

19 May 2020, 17:14

Here's how to apply for the new series of Gogglebox
Here's how to apply for the new series of Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

How can I apply to appear on Gogglebox next year? Here's what you need to know...

Gogglebox has been cheering us up on a Friday evening ever since 2013.

Even through these uncertain times, the likes of Giles and Mary, Pete and Sophie and the Malone family are continuing to critique the week’s TV from the comfort of their own home.

But while watching the stars with your loved ones, do you ever think to yourself 'We would be great on Gogglebox'?

Well, here’s all the details about applying for the Channel 4 series.

How to apply for Gogglebox 2021

Unfortunately, there isn't an application process to join the cast of Gogglebox, with a Channel 4 spokesperson recently confirming: "We are not currently casting and there is no way to apply to be on Gogglebox."

However, Gogglebox’s production team usually scout new cast members by travelling the country for potential stars.

Other than being spotted by someone who works at the show, there is currently no other way – via email or telephone – to apply to be on Gogglebox.

Speaking about the cast, the show’s creator Stephen Lambert said in 2015: "Everybody on Gogglebox has been found and persuaded to be on the show and I think that’s the key to why they are likeable and why the show works, because we get to know these people. We’ve never advertised for people on Gogglebox."

While you can’t apply to be on Gogglebox, there tends to be new cast members every series.

Anne and Ken joined Gogglebox earlier this year
Anne and Ken joined Gogglebox earlier this year. Picture: Channel 4

For the latest season, which started on February 21, married couple Anne and Ken joined the line up.

How many hours do Gogglebox stars work for and how much are they paid?

According to reports, Gogglebox stars film for 12 hours of filming a week, usually split across two 6 hour shifts.

A show insider previously revealed to The Sun Online that each of the families are given £1,500 which is then split between contributing family members at their own discretion.

