Gogglebox star Mary Cook dies aged 92

23 August 2021, 11:17 | Updated: 23 August 2021, 11:53

Mary from Gogglebox has sadly passed away
Mary from Gogglebox has sadly passed away. Picture: Channel 4/Twitter

Mary from Gogglebox has sadly passed away in hospital.

Tributes have been pouring in after it was announced Gogglebox star Mary Cook has died at the age of 92.

The former hospitality worker has starred on the Channel 4 show since 2016 alongside her best friend Marina Wingrove.

Her sad death was confirmed in a statement issued on behalf of Mary’s family by Channel 4 and Studio Lambert.

The statement reads: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.

“Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.”

Mary and Marina became friends at a retirement village in Bristol more than 10 years ago and “became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky moments”.

The statement continues: “Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

“Our love and thoughts are with Mary’s family, friends, and Marina. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time.”

In an interview with The St Monica Trust, Mary and Marina previously revealed they were discovered by Channel 4 producers while on their way to do some shopping.

Mary and Marina were Gogglebox favourites
Mary and Marina were Gogglebox favourites. Picture: Channel 4

Marina was asked if she had a friend to join her, and Marina said: "I went across to catch the bus down to Asda and this young girl comes up to me and says 'do you ever watch Gogglebox?' I said, 'well I have done' and she said 'do you want to be on it?' I thought, 'I’m game for a laugh, like'.

“Then she said 'have you got a friend?' And like that, Mary came round the corner on her scooter.”

Our thoughts are with Mary's friends and family.

