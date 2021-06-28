Gogglebox star Pete McGarry dies aged 71

Pete McGarry has sadly died. Picture: Channel 4

By Polly Foreman

Gogglebox have released a statement announcing that Pete has died aged 71 after a short illness.

Gogglebox's Pete McGarry has died aged 71 after a short illness, it was announced today.

In a statement posted to the show's official Twitter account, it was confirmed that Pete died over the weekend with his family by his side.

The statement read: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Pete McGarry passed away at the age of 71 this weekend with his family by his side after a short illness.

Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/1xd0DgwREO — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) June 28, 2021

"Pete, his wife Linda and her son George originally joined Gogglebox at the start of the second series in 2013. The Clacton couple returned to the show for the seventh series in 2016 and have been series regulars and firm favourites ever since.

"Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

"Our thoughts are with Linda, their children and grandchildren.

Pete joined Gogglebox in 2013. Picture: Channel 4

"Since 2000, Pete and Linda have fostered over 100 children and he is a beloved father, husband and grandfather.

"The family have asked for privacy at this sad time."

The statement also confirmed that Pete's death was not related to Covid-19.

Our thoughts are with Pete's family and friends at this time.