The Tattooist of Auschwitz series full cast revealed and where you know them from

30 April 2024, 13:27

Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak, Melanie Lynskey and Harvey Keitel star in the TV adaption of the best-selling book The Tattooist of Auschwitz
Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak, Melanie Lynskey and Harvey Keitel star in the TV adaption of the best-selling book The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Picture: Alamy

The characters from Heather Morris' best-selling book The Tattooist of Auschwitz have been brought to life by a cast made up of Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak and Harvey Keitel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, the heart-wrenching love story set in the infamous concentration camp, has been developed into a six-part TV series with a host of famous faces taking on the challenge of bringing this true-story to life.

The original book of the same name, by author Heather Morris, was published in 2017 and became a best-seller, telling the true story of Slovakian Jew Lale Sokolov who was imprisoned at Auschwitz in 1942 and fell in love with a girl he was tattooing at the camp.

Taking on the role of young Lale Sokolov is Jonah Hauer-King, who is best known for playing Prince Eric in the Disney live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Meanwhile, the older version of Lale is being played by Harvey Keitel, most recognisable for his roles in Pulp Fiction in 1994, Reservoir Dogs in 1992 and The Grand Budapest Hotel in 2014.

Polish actress Anna Próchniak plays Gita Furman, the woman Lale falls in love with while tattooing in the camp. You may recognise the actress from her role in 2019 series Baptise where she played Natalie Rose.

Jonah Hauer-King plays a young Lale Sokolov in The Tattooist of Auschwitz while Anna Próchniak plays Gita Furman
Jonah Hauer-King plays a young Lale Sokolov in The Tattooist of Auschwitz while Anna Próchniak plays Gita Furman. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, the role of Heather Morris - the author - is taken by actress Melanie Lynskey who has previously starred in The Last Of Us and Young Sheldon.

Full cast of The Tattooist of Auschwitz

  • Jonah Hauer-King as Young Lale Sokolov
  • Anna Próchniak as Gita Furman
  • Melanie Lynskey as Heather Morris
  • Harvey Keitel as Old Lale Sokolov
  • Jonas Nay as Stefan Baretzki
  • Mili Eshet as Ivana
  • Avital Lvova as Marta
  • Frederik von Lüttichau as Josef Houstek
  • Tamlyn Henderson as David Morris
  • Levi Mattey as Franz Krauss
  • Olivia Popica as Nadya
  • Adam Karst as Pepan
  • Dylan Corbett-Bader as Jakub
  • Katie Bernstein as Goldie Sokolov
  • Andrei Nova as Captain Petrov
  • Ellie de Lange as Esther
  • Yali Topol Margalith as Cilka
  • Ilan Galkoff as Aaron

When is The Tattooist of Auschwitz series out?

The Tattooist of Auschwitz will be released onto Sky and Peacock on 2nd May 2024 with six episodes telling the story of Lale and Gita.

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

