MAFS Australia fans slam Jayden for posting picture with Eden’s dog after messy split

MAFS Australia fans were left confused by Jayden's latest Instagram post.

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight Australia groom Jayden Eyanud has been slammed by fans after he shared an image of himself with Eden Harper's pup Cub, weeks after their dramatic break up.

The 26-year-old posted a collection of images with Eden's beloved pet alongside the caption "Custody weekend with cub". This statement left fans confused as it was reported that he and Eden ended their relationship on a sour note.

This latest development comes after Eden revealed she'd had no contact with Jayden following their shock split, and has gone on to confirm that neither she nor Cub have seen the groom since.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Eden confirmed: "Nothing has changed since our last interview... myself & Cub have had no communication with Jayden."

Jayden posted a series of images of Eden's dog.

Jayden's peculiar post was shared to various fan sites including the Instagram account MAFSuncensored, with viewers commenting how they felt about the groom's strange pictures.

One user wrote: "He's coming across a bit unhinged."

A second added: "He is a very unpleasant individual."

With a third stating: "He's pulling the typical narcissist narrative, poor me rubbish and the Mr nice guy rubbish. He's realising without Eden he is dust. No credibility or genuine story to him."

Eden and Jayden are no longer together.

While Jayden and Eden ended MAFS Australia as a couple, the lovebirds split shortly after filming ended, with the bride taking to Instagram to announce their split.

Eden wrote: "When I made the decision at final vows to be with Jayden, I really did that with longterm intentions. Jayden & I spent many months together after the experiment, during which Cub gained a dad and I gained a second family who I’m truly grateful for.

"I’m saddened to share that toward the end of the show airing, our relationship came to an unexpected end. The ‘reality’ is, the person I chose didn’t choose me. Whilst I’m disappointed, I will never regret the experiment, the people I met, the lessons I learnt and the growth this process has had on me.

"Thank you for supporting us and for also wishing for the same fairytale that I had hoped for."

Jayden wrote a similarly sweet post, commenting: "Sometimes in life, things don’t always go the way you had hoped for. After the experiment, Eden and I went back to the Gold Coast and continued to enjoy living our lives together and getting to know each other every day.

"However, unfortunately, our relationship ended not long before the end of the experiment airing. As sad as it is, I’m so glad I got to go through this with such an amazing woman and a beautiful son 🐶 You will both always have a second family on the Gold Coast ❤️"

Jayden and Eden left the experiment as a couple but split soon after.

Despite their positive social media messages to each other, Eden later came out to say she was left 'blindsided' by Jayden's decision to end their relationship, telling Daily Mail Australia:

"Everything was good. I do think in any relationship, there's ups and downs, but it came completely out of the blue for me. It was definitely a blind side.

The 28-year-old continued: "I just felt that the way that it all fell apart for us when he broke up with me, I just felt he was choosing not to be with me, and he didn't want to be with me."

She also disclosed whether she was looking for another relationship, stating: "Yeah, I think I'm done with dating for a little while. I think it's reminded me how beautiful my dog is and how much I've just focused on him."