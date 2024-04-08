MAFS Australia's Tori posts scathing message to co-stars after storming out of reunion
8 April 2024, 13:23
Married At First Sight's Tori has said 'goodbye' and 'good riddance' to the fellow brides and grooms in the experiment after a dramatic reunion commitment ceremony.
Married At First Sight Australia's Tori made history when she and husband Jack stormed out of the reunion commitment ceremony this week, and has now confirmed her feeling towards the experiment, the experts and her fellow participants has not changed since the episode was recorded.
As the episode in which Tori and Jack storm out of the commitment ceremony aired, the bride took to Instagram to share a scathing comment towards her co-stars which appeared to confirm she has cut ties with the group.
Sharing a picture of the group sat on the sofas during the reunion, Tori wrote: "Goodbye and good riddance 🙋🏼♀️ #MAFS."
This may not be a shock to many MAFS Australia viewers, who have seen Tori and Jack remove themselves from the wider group over the past weeks as their relationship continued to attract criticism.
During the second to last dinner party of the series, Tori admitted this to the group, telling them: "There is no one at this table – maybe [Lauren] at the beginning – that I'd want to spend time with after this experiment. None of you. None!"
At the following dinner party, Tori said she felt "isolated in the group" following the controversial comments made by her husband Jack, to which co-stars such as Lauren and Timothy have been vocal about.
MAFS Australia’s Tori and Jack storm out of reunion commitment ceremony
It all came out during the commitment ceremony reunion, while was the final episode of MAFS season 11, in which Tori and Jack stormed from the sofa in a bid to rid themselves from the opinions of others.
"Let me tell you, the best time I've had with Jack is when we've been away from this. The minute we come back to this, it turns into an absolute s--t fight," Tori said before adding to Jack: "I don't have anything to say. I want to leave. Let's go."
Back in the present, Jack and Tori are still going strong - despite being one of the most controversial couples of the show - and have been sharing sweet posts together outside of the experiment.
Following the airing of their final vows, Jack shared a picture of him with Tori, writing: "Let the fun begin, cant believe I get to share my life with you 🖤 #Wifeislife."
