MAFS Australia's Jack claims whole cast knew about Lauren's 'secret boyfriend'

Jack has claimed Lauren had a secret boyfriend whilst on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

The MAFS Australia drama just keeps on coming and this time it involves Jack and Lauren.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Jack Dunkley, 34, has claimed that his fellow brides and grooms all knew that Lauren Dunn, 32, had a 'secret Bali boyfriend' whilst filming.

Ahead of the reunion episode airing, the controversial MAFS groom told Daily Mail Australia that Lauren and her husband Jonathan McCullough, 39, had an 'arrangement' to stay in the experiment, despite the bride allegedly having feelings for someone else.

This comes after Jonathan and Ellie Dix, 32, were outed for texting each other behind Lauren's back, leading the 32-year-old to break down in tears upon finding out. However, Jack has now claimed that not all is as it seems and Lauren apparently had a boyfriend on the outside world.

The groom stated: "It was on camera, Lauren and Jono turned around and admitted to the group that they were in an arrangement throughout the entire experiment."

Jack Dunkley has claimed that Lauren Dunn had a boyfriend whilst on MAFS. Picture: Nine

He added: "Lauren and Jono apologised to me for being a hypocrite and going so hard at me throughout the entirety of the show.

"Lauren did confirm that she was having a bit of a fling with a guy in Bali one week before she married Jono, and she wished to pursue him after the show."

Watch the trailer for the MAFS Australia reunion here:

MAFS Australia reunion trailer

However the bride has hit back at claims she had a boyfriend prior to taking part in MAFS, telling Daily Mail Australia: "You've got to give it to some of these publications, they are very good with their creative writing. It's just a bit ridiculous. I didn't have a Bali boyfriend."

But Lauren did mention that she told her husband about her trip to Bali, revealing: "I told Jono at the very beginning of the experiment... I feel like me being honest about that has come back to blow up in my face later down the line."

Lauren has hit back at Jack's claims. Picture: Nine

While we may still be in the dark behind what really went on with Lauren and her 'Bali boyfriend', what we do know is that the MAFS Australia reunion is set to be as dramatic as ever.

With one couple storming out and another said to have split up following the dramatic dinner party, we can't wait for the fireworks to go off!