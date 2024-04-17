The real reason MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden split-up

Eden and Jayden have called time on their romance. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia's Eden and Jayden have revealed they broke up after the leaving the experiment as one of the strongest couples - so what went wrong?

MAFS Australia's Jayden and Eden appeared to be the real-deal and one of the couples from season 11 set to go the distance following the end of the experiment, which makes it even more shocking that they have now announced their split.

Just over a week after Married At First Sight aired the finale in Australia, both Jayden and Eden took to social media to reveal that they had broke up, each releasing their own heartfelt and very telling statements.

Both the bride and groom - who dealt with some difficulties on the show including Eden going 'missing' during homestay week and Jayden's lack of empathy towards his wife's anxiety - revealed that their split happened while MAFS was airing over in Australia, towards the end of the series.

Eden revealed the sad news on her Instagram where she posted a collection of pictures with Jayden from their time on the show and in the outside world, writing: "When I made the decision at final vows to be with Jayden, I really did that with longterm intentions. Jayden & I spent many months together after the experiment, during which Cub gained a dad and I gained a second family who I’m truly grateful for.

MAFS Australia couple Jayden and Eden released separate statements about their split. Picture: Jayden Eynaud - Eden Harper / Instagram

"I’m saddened to share that toward the end of the show airing, our relationship came to an unexpected end. The ‘reality’ is, the person I chose didn’t choose me.

"Whilst I’m disappointed, I will never regret the experiment, the people I met, the lessons I learnt and the growth this process has had on me. Thank you for supporting us and for also wishing for the same fairytale that I had hoped for."

Jayden and Eden were both head-over-heels for each other when they met on their wedding day on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

Meanwhile, Jayden penned the following message alongside a collection of images from his time with Eden: "Sometimes in life, things don’t always go the way you had hoped for. After the experiment, Eden and I went back to the Gold Coast and continued to enjoy living our lives together and getting to know each other every day.

"However, unfortunately, our relationship ended not long before the end of the experiment airing. As sad as it is, I’m so glad I got to go through this with such an amazing woman and a beautiful son 🐶 You will both always have a second family on the Gold Coast ❤️."

Jayden and Eden's relationship did face some trouble during their time on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

So, what went wrong for the power couple of MAFS Australia 2024 who appeared to be the perfect match?

While neither Jayden or Eden have gone into more detail about the circumstances around their split, from what we can gather it appears that it was the kickboxer who ended the relationship with the blonde beauty.

Eden's statement appears to confirm that it was Jayden who called time on their romance, with the star writing: "The ‘reality’ is, the person I chose didn’t choose me."

While some people may be shocked to learn of the couple's split, there have previously been questions around the stability of their relationship, with reports from earlier this month claiming Jayden and Eden had split-up four times since MAFS ended.

According to the So Dramatic! Podcast, Jayden and Eden were fighting when the reunion wrapped, and that the groom ended up dumping his bride over Christmas, only to rekindle things after the festive period.

Yahoo Lifestyle have reported that this happened four times, with a source telling the publication: "Jayden and Eden are only keeping their relationship public to build publicity around his kickboxing matches. They’ve already broken up four times since the show finished filming and while Eden still has feelings for Jayden, he isn’t into her.”