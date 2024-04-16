MAFS Australia fans are all saying the same thing as Lucinda and Timothy reunite

Lucinda and Timothy have sent fans into a frenzy upon reuniting. Picture: Instagram/@lucindaslight/Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia fans are rooting for Lucinda and Timothy to get back together after the stars revealed they recently spent time together.

Married At First Sight Australia fans are calling for Lucinda Light, 42, and Timothy Smith, 51, to get back together after the pair shared some sweet pictures following their split.

As one of the favourite MAFS couples on season 11, Lucinda and Timothy gave viewers hope they would reunite after their cosy display at the reunion and on social media.

Since leaving the experiment, the former couple have gushed about each other in the press and look like they are on friendly terms.

Now in brand new images shared on Instagram, Lucinda and Timothy revealed that they recently spent time together, leaving views desperate for their reconciliation.

Lucinda shared new images of her with Timothy. Picture: Instagram/@lucindaslight

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans expressed their desire for Timothy and Lucinda to rekindle their romance.

One user wrote: "I’m really rooting for Timothy & Lucinda #MAFSAU"

Another added: "I’m rooting for lucinda and timothy so bad!!!!!! YOU DONT UNDERSTAAAND #mafs #mafsau"

With a third stating: "I have never been more invested in a couple as I am with Lucinda and Timothy. My favourite ever contestants. #MAFSAU"

Watch Lucinda and Timothy reunite on MAFS Australia

Lucinda and Timothy reunite on MAFS Australia

These new pictures follow the bombshell news that Timothy was convicted of drug trafficking 17 years ago, a revelation which was kept secret from MAFS producers.

In an interview with A Current Affair, the groom disclosed that he spent one year in prison for trafficking marijuana across the Canadian border and into the US.

Lucinda and Timothy wed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Timothy told the show: "I was a helicopter pilot in North America and did something really stupid and made a decision to fly marijuana across the Canadian border into the US and I got caught doing it."

He continued: "Somebody said one night 'do you think you could fly a helicopter?' and someone threw some money and said 'go take a lesson tomorrow and see how you go'.

"I went and took that lesson and the instructor said: 'you're a natural,' and I went back and thus the beginning of the end."

Lucinda and Timothy hinted they may get back together at the reunion. Picture: Nine

Since the news was announced, Timothy has received support from MAFS viewers and recently took to TikTok to thank fans.

The 51-year-old said: "I just want to reach out and say thank you so much to everybody, the response has been incredible. And just everyone's well wishes and very, kind words."

He continued: "I'm getting through the messages and I really appreciate when people share their story and whether it's something I said or something that they're going through. And I've had some just incredible stories that have come through and I've read them all. I appreciate it. I'm trying to get back to everybody."

Timothy added: "It may take a little while, but, yeah, look I'm not the expert in life. Trust me far from it and I just said to somebody today we're all on this journey together, and just, try and get through it."