MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy back together as they reunite for special occasion

12 April 2024, 16:48

We love seeing Lucinda and Timothy back together!
Picture: Channel Nine / Ellie Dix - Instagram
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Lucinda and Timothy were pictured together after the end of Married At First Sight Australia as they reunited with some of the cast of season 11.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia viewers will be delighted to see Lucinda and Timothy back together as the exes reunited to celebrate fellow cast member Andrea's birthday.

Lucinda and Timothy may have split during their time on MAFS, but their friendship appears to be going strong as they joined Michael, Ellie, Jono and Cassandra to celebrate Richard's ex-wife mark her birthday.

In pictures shared by bride Ellie on her Instagram page, the group can be seen enjoying a variety of activities together, with one showing Lucinda and Tim smiling to the camera while sat next to one another.

Despite their split on Married At First Sight during homestay week, fans of the show have been hopeful that the pair could reconcile and give their romance another shot in the outside world.

Lucinda and Timothy joined Ellie and Jono, Cassandra and Michael for Andrea's birthday
Lucinda and Timothy joined Ellie and Jono, Cassandra and Michael for Andrea's birthday. Picture: Ellie Dix / Instagram

This comes after Timothy confirmed to the experts that there was "still hope" for himself and Lucinda during the reunion commitment ceremony.

When asked this by the experts, Timothy said at the time: "For sure, yep. I always said it wasn't the ending of something, but the beginning of something."

Lucinda and Timothy returned to the sofa for the reunion commitment ceremony following their split
Lucinda and Timothy returned to the sofa for the reunion commitment ceremony following their split. Picture: Channel Nine

At the time, Lucinda also shared words of love for her on-screen husband, reflecting at the time: "I see Tim… the pain and the struggle and deep loss. What I love about Tim is he just makes the world smile and laugh around him, despite all of his loss. I respect that so much."

Lucinda went on: "Once he loves you, you're there in his heart. Tim associates with the Tin Man, but he's actually got a ginormous heart. I love Tim. Look at this face, he's the best. We've shared so much, and I just feel happy."

MAFS fans are keen to see Lucinda and Timothy give their relationship another shot
MAFS fans are keen to see Lucinda and Timothy give their relationship another shot. Picture: Channel Nine

Despite this, it looks like the pair are really just friends, with Lucinda's tribute to Tim after the airing of the reunion including the line: "I know that a wonderful woman awaits you..."

Timothy himself cemented this himself with a caption on his own Instagram at the same time reading: "Turns out Friends at First Sight is even better when you have a friendship like ours."

