Who is the new Death in Paradise detective Don Gilet? His age, famous ex-wife and previous roles revealed

Don Gilet is the new Death in Paradise Detective Inspector. Picture: Alamy/ BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

By Hope Wilson

Who is the new detective in Death in Paradise, Don Gilet? Here is everything you need to know about the actor from his age to his previous roles in EastEnders and Holby City.

Death in Paradise is coming back this Christmas with a brand new Detective Inspector, as Don Gilet joins the cast as DI Mervin Wilson.

Following in the footsteps of Ralph Little, Ben Miller, Kris Marshall and Ardal O'Hanlon, Don is the next star to take on the lead role in Death in Paradise. Fans may recognise the actor, as he previously appeared on the show back in 2015 as Andre Morgan, however this time he will be playing a completely different part.

While much isn't known about the new DI Mervin Wilson, the same can't be said about Don as he is no stranger to our television screens. After starring in EastEnders, Holby City, Shetland, The Loch and The Stranger, Don will be looking forward to getting stuck in to his new role.

Who is the new detective in Death in Paradise? Here is everything you need to know about Don Gilet.

Don Gilet has been confirmed to join the cast of Death in Paradise. Picture: Getty

How old is Don Gilet?

Don Gilet is 57-years-old.

He was born on the 17th of January, 1967, in Walsall and went on to study at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

Who is Don Gilet's wife?

Don Gilet was previously married to actress Tracy Whitwell, who has appeared in shows such as Playing the Field, Soldier Soldier and Peep Show.

Whilst Don tends to keep his personal life private, he has opened up in the past about the couple's 17-year-old child, Flynn.

Speaking about his son in 2014, Don told The Sunday Post: "Flynn's eight and he's pretty rambunctious. I think he's got some of my playful genes... I have fun at work but when I get home I have to become a father and keep an eye on him not getting too wild.

"He's a lovely kid but he's very active and loves to run about the place. If you wind him up to play you have to allow the time to calm him before he beds down at night."

Since splitting from Tracy, Dom has been romantically linked to Happy Valley actress Siobhan Finneran, after the pair were pictured together at the TV Choice Awards in 2024.

Don Gilet and Siobhan Finneran are rumoured to be an item. Picture: Getty

Was Don Gilet in EastEnders?

Don Gilet played Lucas Johnson in EastEnders. He first arrived in Albert Square back in 2008, as the father of Denise Parish's daughter Chelsea.

After successfully worming his way back into Denise's life, the pair marry, however their relationship is anything but steady. As the resident bad boy, Lucas turned even more evil when he began his murder spree, killing his ex-wife Trina Johnson and Denise's ex-husband Owen Turner.

Luckily for the Walford residents, he was arrested shortly after his killings and sent to prison for his crimes.

Was Don Gilet in Holby City?

Don Gilet starred as Jesse Law in Holby City from 2014-2016.

During his time in Holb,y Jesse was known for being a bit of a ladies, with his most prominent storyline being his affair with Zosia March.

Don Gilet starred as Luca Johnson in EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Who is the new Death in Paradise detective?

The new Death in Paradise detective is actor Don Gilet who plays DI Mervin Wilson.

His previous credits include roles in Shetland, EastEnders, Holby City, The Loch and Rebel Cheer Squad.

Was Don Gilet Andre Morgan in Death in Paradise?

Slightly confusingly, this isn't Don Gilet's first time appearing in Death in Paradise.

In 2015 Don Gilet starred as Andre Morgan in the Death in Paradise episode 'Stab in the Dark' alongside former DI Humphrey Goodman, played by Kris Marshall.