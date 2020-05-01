What do the Gogglebox stars do for a living?

Here's what the Gogglebox cast do for a living. Picture: Channel 4

Gogglebox is the show which never fails to make us laugh during these uncertain times.

But as the likes of Giles and Mary, Ellie and Izzi and Pete and Sophie sit down to give their take on the week’s best TV, how much do we really know about the stars?

So, here’s what jobs the Gogglebox lot have when they’re not on their sofa…

On her Instagram, Izzi Warner, 25, describes herself as an "aspiring domestic goddess" and a "part-time couch potato".

She is also a mum of two to five-year-old son Bobby and newborn girl Bessie Rose.

Her elder sister Ellie, 28, is a hairdresser in Leeds.

Brother and sister duo Pete and Sophie Sandiford also have full time jobs when their not on Gogglebox.

While Sophie works as a shop window dresser in Blackpool, Pete reportedly has a job in insurance.

Replacing his mum Pat, Stephen Webb is now starring on Gogglebox with husband Daniel Lustig.

Stephen, 48, is a hairdresser and so is Daniel, 44. They own a salon together in Brighton called Lustig and Webb.

While it's not clear caravan besties Jenny Newby and Lee Riley do for a living, they met when Jenny was the landlady of the Crown Inn pub in Paull and Lee was a regular customer.

They landed their spot on the show when Jenny met two of the show's researchers at Beverley Races Ladies' Day and they reportedly signed her up on the spot.

Giles and Mary

When Giles Wood and Mary Killen met at the age of 21, Mary was a model and Giles was studying at Wimbledon Art School.

Giles is now an artist and Mary is the Spectator’s resident agony aunt and wrote a book on etiquette best practise - How the Queen Can Make You Happy - which was published in 2012.

The Siddiqui family from Derby is made up of Baasit and Umar, as well as their dad Sid.

When they’re not kicking back on the sofa, retired Sid qualified as a Power Engineer from the University of Derby and previously worked for the NHS for 37 years.

Umar has worked in the NHS as a Biomedical Scientist in Microbiology at the Royal Derby Hospital for close to 17 years.

And Baasit has been a teacher in a secondary school since 2007.

The Siddiquis on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

The Malone family is made up of mum Julie, dad Tom Senior, and sons Tom Jr and Shaun, as well as their four dogs - Dave, Lucy, Izzy and Joe.

While Tom senior is a lorry driver, while his wife Julie is a former receptionist.

Tom Jr is actually a dance choreographer for Studio 5 and has previously performed with big names such as Rita Ora, Fergie and Wiley.

His dance crew Ruff Diamond were runners-up on Sky One's Got to Dance in 2013.

Youngest son Shaun was also once a stage actor, appearing in Billy Elliot in the West End. He now seemingly coaches Man United’s under-16s Ability Counts football team.

Paige and Sally

This mother and daughter joined Gogglebox for series 14 and live together in Birmingham.

While Paige, 23, works as a business development manager, Sally is aged 53 and cares for the disabled and the elderly.

Sue and Steve

While Steve is a London Cabbie, his wife Sue is semi-retired and first appeared on the show back in 2019 in series 14.

Dave and Shirley Griffiths are a lovable Welsh couple who hail from Caerphilly and he pair have been together for over 40 years.

While Dave, 62, is a cleaner in a factory, and Shirley, 62, works in retail.

Dave is also a keen baker on the side, so we won't rule out an appearance on Bake Off.

The Plummers

The Plummer brothers joined Gogglebox in 2017, and absolutely love football.

Tristan is a winger for Hereford FC and Twaine plays for Bradford Town, while Tremaine is a chef.

