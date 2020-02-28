Who are Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel from Gogglebox and how old are they?

Find out Gogglebox star Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel Lustig's ages and what their jobs are...

Gogglebox veteran Stephen Webb has been on the show ever since series one, and has kept viewers entertained with his hilarious one liners.

But last year he was joined by his husband Daniel Lustig for the first time in their cosy Brighton home.

So, as another series kicks off on Channel 4, here's everything you need to know about Stephen and Daniel...

How old are Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig from Gogglebox and where do they live?

Stephen Webb is 48-years-old and was born on 19 October 1972. Daniel Lustig is four years younger than his husband so is 44-years-old.

The pair live together in Brighton along with their adorable dogs.

What jobs do Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig have?

Stephen is a hairdresser and so is his husband Daniel Lustig. They own a salon together in Brighton called Lustig and Webb.

When did Stephen and Daniel get married?

Gogglebox star Stephen tied the knot with his partner Daniel Lustig in July 2018 after the pair got engaged in 2016.

Their romantic ceremony was held at the picturesque Chateau de Lisse in Lot-et-Garonne in France.

Stephen tweeted a photo of the pair at the time, writing: "Just married @chateaudelisse #france #gogglebox #wedding @lustig75."

Daniel also shared a photo on Instagram, writing: "Happiest day of my life."

When did Stephen join Gogglebox and who else did he appear on the show with?

Stephen used to appear on Gogglebox alongside his best friend Chris Butland-Steed, who he once dated.

The pair made their debut in series 1 of the programme all the way back in 2013.

Stephen and Chris on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

But Chris left the show earlier in 2018 and Stephen went on to appear alongside his mum, Pat.

After Pat also departed, Daniel joined Gogglebox in February 2019 with his husband.

According to The Sun, Gogglebox stars get paid £1,500 a month per family, which they can share out between themselves however they see fit.

