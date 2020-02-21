Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

21 February 2020, 20:30 | Updated: 21 February 2020, 20:36

Everything you need to know about Giles Wood and Mary Killen from Gogglebox...

Gogglebox’s eccentric couple Giles Wood and Mary Killen are back on our TV screens for the latest series of the Channel 4 show.

The pair have become firm favourites with viewers of the show thanks to their bickering and hilarious one liners, not to mention their matching sofa and wallpaper.

But who are Giles and Mary, how many children do they have and why do they call each other 'nutty'?

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox and what do they do?

When Giles and Mary met at the age of 21, Mary was a model and Giles was studying at Wimbledon Art School.

Gogglebox couple Giles and Mary
Gogglebox couple Giles and Mary. Picture: Channel 4

Now Giles spends his time creating art and contributing to online magazine The Oldie.

Mary an agony aunt for online magazine The Spectator and wrote an etiquette book called How the Queen Can Make You Happy which was published in 2012.

Read More: When is the Love Island 2020 final and how long does the winter series last?

How old are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox?

Their age has not been revealed on the show, but they met when they were 21 and have been married for more than 30 years.

Do Giles and Mary have children?

Gogglebox’s favourite couple Giles and Mary have two grown-up daughters together.

One of their children was meant to appear on the show alongside Giles, but they decided to stay out of the limelight.

Read More: How old is Mo Harris in EastEnders? Soap fans baffled as they discover characters real age

Giles and Mary have been on Gogglebox since 2015
Giles and Mary have been on Gogglebox since 2015. Picture: Channel 4

Where is Mary and Giles’ house?

Giles and Mary have lived in their cottage in Wiltshire for 28 years. In an interview with the Telegraph, the couple revealed they call the bungalow ‘The Grottage’ as it has paint peeling from the ceilings, no central heating.

In an interview with the publication, Giles admitted to once using bubble wrap as makeshift double glazing, and the pair said their kitchen is ‘worse than Benefits Street’, with mould and damp growing.

Giles and Mary call their house 'The Grottage'
Giles and Mary call their house 'The Grottage'. Picture: Channel 4

Why do Giles and Mary from Gogglebox call each other nutty?

Unfortunately, not even Giles and Mary remember why they started calling each other the sweet nickname ‘nutty’.

When did Mary and Giles join Gogglebox?

The couple joined Gogglebox for the fifth series back in 2015 and have been show favourites ever since.

How much do the Gogglebox families get paid?

According to The Sun, Gogglebox stars get paid £1,500 a month per family, which they can share out between themselves however they see fit.

They are expected to film two six hour shifts a week.

