Who are Gogglebox brother and sister Sophie and Pete Sandiford, how old are they and what are their jobs?

Sophie and Pete from Gogglebox
Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

How old are Pete and Sophie Sandiford from Gogglebox and have they been on TV before? Find out everything...

Since joining Gogglebox, the nation has fallen in love with brother and sister Pete and Sophie Sandiford.

When they’re not playfully taking the mickey out of each other, they’re cracking up over a cup of tea.

So, as we enjoy another series of the Channel 4 show, here’s everything you need to know about Pete and Sophie.

Who are Gogglebox brother and sister Sophie and Pete Sandiford and how old are they?

Pete and Sophie are a brother and sister duo from Blackpool. As well as growing up together, these two are best friends and spend a lot of time together.

Sophie is 24-years-old and her elder brother Pete is 26.

R kid🤙🏼 @sandifordpete

What jobs do Gogglebox brother and sister, Sophie and Pete do?

As well as making us howl with laughter on Gogglebox, Pete and Sophie also have day jobs. Sophie works as a shop window dresser, while Pete has a job in insurance.

Do Gogglebox’s Sophie and Pete have any more siblings?

Sophie and Pete actually have two more siblings away from Gogglebox.

The fam 😎

They have a brother called Harry and a younger sister called Lucy who all regularly hang out together.

The whole family also appeared on Talk Talk's ‘This Stuff Matters’ Christmas campaign in 2017, with Pete’s face being posted on Billboards.

Blackpool train station !! 😎

When did Sophie and Pete join Gogglebox?

The brother and sister joined the show in 2018 and previously described being cast as a "pinch-me moment".

Chatting to The Sun, Sophie said: "We can still pop out for milk, but I can always tell when we're on telly because my phone buzzes with new Twitter followers."

Pete added: "We're still gobsmacked that we’re on the show. A woman came up to me saying me and Soph were ace – when people take the time to do that, it means a lot."

How to find Gogglebox’s Sophie and Pete on Instagram

You can find Sophie @sophiesandiford1 and Pete @sandifordpete where the pair have more than 100k followers on Instagram.

Judging by their social media accounts, they spend their time going for drinks with their friends and hanging out with dog Elvis.

How much do the Gogglebox families get paid?

According to The Sun, Gogglebox stars get paid £1,500 a month per family, which they can share out between themselves however they see fit.

