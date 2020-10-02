What do Giles and Mary from Gogglebox do for a living?

Gogglebox is back on our screens for a brand new series, with our favourite professional TV watchers giving their take on the latest shows.

And one pair which has stolen the heart of the nation is Giles Wood and Mary Killen who joined the show back in 2015.

The married couple are known for their hilarious bickering and for calling each other ‘nutty’ on our screens every week.

But it turns out they actually have very interesting jobs away from the cameras. Find out everything…

While Mary is always seen moaning at Giles for not having a job, he is actually a trained artist who studied at Wimbledon Art School.

Now, Giles also writes for online magazine The Oldie where he discusses the environment, politics and his family.

Mary is also an author and columnist, and has a column in The Spectator.

Here she also gives readers advice about all manner of things, including family arguments and awkward work situations.

Mary has also written five books, including one called How to Live With Your Husband in 1997, and another titled How the Queen Can Make You Happy in 2012.

The synopsis for this etiquette book reads: “Mary Killen, etiquette expert, mixes wit and polemic to make the case for civilised conduct - based on the ultimate role model, HM the Queen.

“In the year of her diamond jubilee, Mary argues that the Queen represents the best of British behaviour - which is why she is held in such high esteem around the world.

“Now you can use examples from her own life to navigate life’s social complexities with ease and good grace.”

Included in the book are sections such as ‘How to manage difficult pets,’ ‘How to deal with bores,’ ‘How to address an insult,’ and ‘How to dress properly’.

Before she was a writer, Mary reportedly worked as a model in her early 20s.

Recently a photo emerged of Susan Shaw, with fans convinced it was Mary, however a spokesperson for Gogglebox confirmed: “We have checked with Mary and although hugely flattered, it is not her. It is a model called Susan Shaw.”

