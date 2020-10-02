What do Giles and Mary from Gogglebox do for a living?

2 October 2020, 20:06

What are Giles and Mary's jobs away from Gogglebox? Here's what we know...

Gogglebox is back on our screens for a brand new series, with our favourite professional TV watchers giving their take on the latest shows.

And one pair which has stolen the heart of the nation is Giles Wood and Mary Killen who joined the show back in 2015.

Read More: Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

The married couple are known for their hilarious bickering and for calling each other ‘nutty’ on our screens every week.

But it turns out they actually have very interesting jobs away from the cameras. Find out everything…

Giles and Mary have appeared on Gogglebox since 2015
Giles and Mary have appeared on Gogglebox since 2015. Picture: Channel 4

What do Giles and Mary from Gogglebox do for a living?

While Mary is always seen moaning at Giles for not having a job, he is actually a trained artist who studied at Wimbledon Art School.

Read More: Who are Gogglebox brother and sister Sophie and Pete Sandiford, how old are they and what are their jobs?

Now, Giles also writes for online magazine The Oldie where he discusses the environment, politics and his family.

Mary is also an author and columnist, and has a column in The Spectator.

Here she also gives readers advice about all manner of things, including family arguments and awkward work situations.

Mary has also written five books, including one called How to Live With Your Husband in 1997, and another titled How the Queen Can Make You Happy in 2012.

The synopsis for this etiquette book reads: “Mary Killen, etiquette expert, mixes wit and polemic to make the case for civilised conduct - based on the ultimate role model, HM the Queen.

“In the year of her diamond jubilee, Mary argues that the Queen represents the best of British behaviour - which is why she is held in such high esteem around the world.

“Now you can use examples from her own life to navigate life’s social complexities with ease and good grace.”

Included in the book are sections such as ‘How to manage difficult pets,’ ‘How to deal with bores,’ ‘How to address an insult,’ and ‘How to dress properly’.

Before she was a writer, Mary reportedly worked as a model in her early 20s.

Recently a photo emerged of Susan Shaw, with fans convinced it was Mary, however a spokesperson for Gogglebox confirmed: “We have checked with Mary and although hugely flattered, it is not her. It is a model called Susan Shaw.”

Find out more about Giles and Mary from Gogglebox here!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who are the Britain's Got Talent finalists so far?

Who are the Britain's Got Talent finalists so far?

The Below Deck cast have all moved on from the show

Below Deck cast: Where are all the stars now?

Jason Donovan

Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up: confirmed celebrities for the ITV show
Little Chef Cade has gone viral with his cooking videos

This Morning viewers in hysterics as toddler speaks about 'mummy's boobies' during live interview
Lucas Johnson is returning to EastEnders

EastEnders confirms serial killer Lucas Johnson is set to make shock return

Trending on Heart

Children will not be allowed to trick or treat in certain areas across the UK

Trick or treating banned in lockdown areas across the UK

News

Amazon Alexa

Secret Alexa 'cheat code' can put your smart speaker into 'Super Alexa Mode'

Lifestyle

The woman has been criticised for her choice of name (stock images)

Woman slammed by friend for unusual Game of Thrones-inspired baby name

Lifestyle

Who are the Little Mix girls dating?

Little Mix boyfriends: Who are Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall dating?

Celebrities

Mrs Hinch's genius fake tanning hack will stop your sheets being ruined

Mrs Hinch's genius fake tanning hack will stop your sheets being ruined

Celebrities

There are common symptoms in the early signs of Covid

Scientists explain 'surprising' early coronavirus signs that could appear when you’re most infectious

News