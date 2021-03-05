Is Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford engaged?

Pete Sandiford is engaged to his girlfriend Paige. Picture: Instagram

Gogglebox is back on our screens to get us through another few weeks of lockdown.

And that means we get to see Sophie and Pete Sandiford critique the week’s best and worst TV from the comfort of their own sofa.

But while we’ve got to know the brother and sister from Blackpool, Pete recently made the surprise announcement that he has got engaged.

So, who is Pete engaged to? Here’s what we know…

Sophie and Pete Sandiford are firm favourites on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

In a recent episode of Gogglebox Sophie, 24, asked 26-year-old Pete about his engagement to girlfriend Paige Yeomans.

"Do you feel any different now that you've got engaged?,” she said, as Pete responded: “Yeah, I think.

"I feel like an even bigger responsibility. I don't know why. I'm going to have a wife."

"Yes, you're going to have a wife," Sophie told him.

As talk turned to the big day, Pete then sweetly told Sophie she would be his ‘best wo-man’, before his sister refused to wear a suit.

Pete from Gogglebox shared a photo of his girlfriend last year. Picture: Instagram

After the news was announced, Gogglebox fans couldn’t wait to congratulate the happy couple on Twitter.

"Pete is engaged aww", said one person, while another added: "Aw congratulations to Pete getting engaged."

A third wrote: “#Gogglebox Pete's ENGAGED??!! Congratulations! @PeteandSophie,” while a fourth added: “Aw congratulations to Pete getting engaged cant believe how much I've missed #gogglebox.”

Who is Pete Sandiford engaged to?

Pete Sandiford is engaged to his girlfriend Paige Yeomans.

The pair shared their first photo on social media back in October, with Pete writing at the time: “My Mrs and best mate what more could I ask for, don’t worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend.”

He added: “This was taken last year FYI.”

Paige works as an Emergency Service Call Handle and studied English language and linguistics at Queen Mary University of London.

And it looks like she’s pretty close with Pete’s sister and fellow Gogglebox star, as Sophie recently shared a snap of all three of them, writing: “My best friends forever💓🤝 @sandifordpete @paigeyeomans_”

